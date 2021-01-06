2 new faces picked for Napa Planning Commission; Gordon Huether reappointed

The council voted 4-1 to approve the slate of planning commissioners. Bernie Narvaez cast the only dissenting vote, calling for Hurtado to receive a three-year term instead of one, to the end of 2023.

A Napa native and a community engagement director at the Cope Family Center, Hurtado placed third of six council candidates in the 2018 election, behind the winners Liz Alessio and Mary Luros. Afterward, he was one of the 15 people selected to the General Plan Advisory Committee, which is guiding Napa’s creation of a new land-use guidebook to set growth and zoning policy through 2040.

Through his work on the general plan committee and elsewhere in the community, “I’ve understood the importance of listening and collaborating, which is key for someone in this role,” Hurtado said during his interview. “… I may not be the expert on everything, but I am ready to work and grow to support the community.”

Massaro, who has lived in Napa for 25 years, is chief executive of the Healthy Buildings design, construction and management companies, which specialize in environmentally sustainable housing construction.