2020 CanDo Spirit Award: Nominations being accepted

Napa Valley CanDo is accepting applications for its annual Spirit Award recognizing the exceptional work performed by one young, full-time employee working in the Napa County nonprofit sector.

This award, part of CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide campaign, is sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners. The winner receives a plaque and a check for $1,000.

Every nonprofit agency in Napa County, whether a participant of the Give!Guide or not, is eligible to nominate one outstanding employee. Nominees must be age 35 or younger as of Dec. 1 and a full-time employee (defined as working at least 25 hours per week for one year).

The two-part application is available now at CanDoGiveGuide.org. Part one must be completed by the nonprofit employer. Part two is completed by the employee. Both parts must be submitted online by Monday, Sept. 28.

