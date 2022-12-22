2023 appropriations package includes $3.7 million in federal funding for wine country projects

The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that the U.S. Senate approved Thursday afternoon includes $3.7 million for projects in Sonoma and Napa counties.

The bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives where it is expected to pass and be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

According to a press release from Senator Alex Padilla’s office (D-CA), the legislation will support three main projects in wine country and is part of the about $428 million in funding for 200 projects in the state.

Of the $3.7 million, $750,000 will be spent addressing chronic homelessness by expanding funding to the city of Napa’s intensive and permanent mental health housing projects that aim to address mental health and substance abuse needs.

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation will receive $1.5 million that will be used create improved fire breaks — by way of reducing vegetation — in Napa County.

The remaining $1.45 million is designated to help fund construction of a wastewater pipeline from Occidental County Sanitation District to the Graton Community Services District in Sonoma County.

“I am proud to have secured funding for projects in wine country to prevent future wildfires, improve water treatment systems and address the homelessness crisis,” Padilla said in a statement.

Highest Paid City of Napa Employees Stephen D. Potter, City Manager Regular pay: $225,647.45 Other pay: $21,856.12 Total pay: $247,503.57 Benefits: $90,642.96 Total pay & benefits: $338,146.53 Steven C Brassfield, Fire Chief Regular pay: $217,515.50 Other pay: $6,915.74 Total pay: $224,431.24 Benefits: $111,463.01 Total pay & benefits: $335,894.25 Michael W. Barrett, City Attorney Regular pay: $202,754.88 Other pay: $32,827.79 Total pay: $235,582.67 Benefits: $94,687.57 Total pay & benefits: $330,270.24 Ryan E. Cole, Police Sergeant Regular pay: $134,778.36 Overtime pay: $79,957.62 Other pay: $22,599.31 Total pay: $237,335.29 Benefits: $83,842.00 Total pay & benefits: $321,177.29 Daniel Dangelo Fire Captain Regular pay: $135,875.80 Overtime pay: $78,609.83 Other pay: $21,021.97 Total pay: $235,507.60 Benefits: $83,756.90 Total pay & benefits: $319,264.50 Timothy S. Becerra, Fire Captain Regular pay: $135,875.80 Overtime pay: $95,750.96 Other pay: $17,938.78 Total pay: $249,565.54 Benefits: $69,490.53 Total pay & benefits: $319,056.07 Patrick J. Manzer, Police Captain Regular pay: $186,965.17 Other pay: $27,090.87 Total pay: $214,056.04 Benefits: $104,383.23 Total pay & benefits: $318,439.27 Nicholas C. Dalessi, Police Sergeant Regular pay: $134,778.36 Overtime pay: $71,450.05 Other pay: $45,812.99 Total pay: $252,041.40 Benefits: $66,220.65 Total pay & benefits: $318,262.05 Jennifer T. Gonzales, Police Captain Regular pay: $186,965.55 Overtime pay: $1,531.11 Other pay: $27,090.89 Total pay: $215,587.55 Benefits: $100,157.48 Total pay & benefits: $315,745.03 Donald J. Anderson, Fire Battalion Chief Regular pay: $164,749.42 Overtime pay: $34,373.25 Other pay: $21,777.93 Total pay: $220,900.60 Benefits: $93,947.24 Total pay & benefits: $314,847.84 Zachariah Curren, Fire Division Chief Regular pay: $169,089.69 Other pay: $41,906.99 Total pay: $210,996.68 Benefits: $101,604.36 Total pay & benefits: $312,601.04 Erik J. Mortimore, Fire Captain Regular pay: $135,875.80 Overtime pay: $81,355.65 Other pay: $12,231.15 Total pay: $229,462.60 Benefits: $80,335.70 Total pay & benefits: $309,798.30 Christopher L. Gilbert, Fire Captain Regular pay: $132,541.70 Overtime pay: $69,355.31 Other pay: $22,879.77 Total pay: $224,776.78 Benefits: $83,379.85 Total pay & benefits: $308,156.63 Matthew J. Gonsalves, Firefighter/Paramedic Regular pay: $123,531.04 Overtime pay: $93,857.70 Other pay: $11,451.28 Total pay: $228,840.02 Benefits: $74,855.10 Total pay & benefits: $303,695.12 Timothy M. Dombrowski, Fire Captain Regular pay: $135,875.80 Overtime pay: $72,636.76 Other pay: $13,921.23 Total pay: $222,433.79 Benefits: $80,623.73 Total pay & benefits: $303,057.52 Charles E. Rhodes, Fire Battalion Chief Regular pay: $162,816.42 Overtime pay: $10,354.23 Other pay: $31,547.79 Total pay: $204,718.44 Benefits: $98,131.81 Total pay & benefits: $302,850.25 Brian A. Campagna, Police Lieutenant Regular pay: $163,138.23 Overtime pay: $2,691.81 Other pay: $38,383.56 Total pay: $204,213.60 Benefits: $94,912.38 Total pay & benefits: $299,125.98 Joseph C. Oliva, Fire Captain Regular pay: $135,875.80 Overtime pay: $65,876.06 Other pay: $14,555.61 Total pay: $216,307.47 Benefits: $81,158.46 Total pay & benefits: $297,465.93 Steven G. Becker, Fire Captain Regular pay: $135,875.80 Overtime pay: $66,770.16 Other pay: $13,144.84 Total pay: $215,790.80 Benefits: $74,811.64 Total pay & benefits: $290,602.44 Heath E. Morrison, Police Sergeant Regular pay: $134,778.36 Overtime pay: $41,566.56 Other pay: $30,388.73 Total pay: $206,733.65 Benefits: $83,630.86 Total pay & benefits: $290,364.51