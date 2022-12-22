 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2023 appropriations package includes $3.7 million in federal funding for wine country projects

The Capitol

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that the U.S. Senate approved Thursday afternoon includes $3.7 million for projects in Sonoma and Napa counties. 

The bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives where it is expected to pass and be signed into law by President Joe Biden. 

According to a press release from Senator Alex Padilla’s office (D-CA), the legislation will support three main projects in wine country and is part of the about $428 million in funding for 200 projects in the state.

Of the $3.7 million, $750,000 will be spent addressing chronic homelessness by expanding funding to the city of Napa’s intensive and permanent mental health housing projects that aim to address mental health and substance abuse needs.

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation will receive $1.5 million that will be used create improved fire breaks — by way of reducing vegetation — in Napa County.

The remaining $1.45 million is designated to help fund construction of a wastewater pipeline from Occidental County Sanitation District to the Graton Community Services District in Sonoma County.

“I am proud to have secured funding for projects in wine country to prevent future wildfires, improve water treatment systems and address the homelessness crisis,” Padilla said in a statement.

The roundabout at Silverado Trail in Napa will not built in 2022 as planned. The City of Napa seeks funding to begin the traffic project.
