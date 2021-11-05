$25 million Napa Valley estate is most expensive home for sale

A $25 million estate, one named for the Aboriginal word for “peaceful home,” is the newest, and top, entrant in the ultra-luxury real estate market in Napa Valley.

According to data service Greathomes.org, it is currently the most expensive active home listing in the county.

Located near St. Helena, the 41-acre property is located at 850 Sanitarium Road in Deer Park. It’s just about a half mile from the Adventist Health hospital.

Called Karinya, the name originates from the Australian aboriginal culture and is translated as peaceful or happy home.

Purchased in 2011, the contemporary home was finished in 2017 by the current owners, the Greg & Nola Casserly Trust. That trust has an address in Newport Beach, Calif.

According to its website, Greg Casserly is the CEO of Tarsadia Investments. He was also president of Tarsadia Hotels.

The entrance to Karinya begins at a secure “disappearing” entry gate, one where the individual poles of the gate retract into the ground.

The property includes a main house with three-bedroom suites, two half-bathrooms in 8,837 square-feet of interior space and a three-car garage.

A renovated A-frame guest home also sits on the property and includes one bedroom with two bathrooms, a living/kitchen space and a loft.

“Every space of this contemporary home was designed by the owners and architect to create warm and inviting spaces that thoughtfully feature the natural elements in which they are located,” said Cyd Greer, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. Greer is the listing agent for Karinya.

Additional features include:

-A great room with open spaces for living, dining, and cooking; project room off the garage for pantry and overflow kitchen storage; laundry room and attached mud room with exterior access and elevator.

-Custom white oak cabinetry, floors, and doors; motorized window shades; custom window and door system; stucco, steel and hand-hewed limestone from Italy.

-Temperature-controlled white and red wine library with custom racking; gym/yoga studio; massage room with separate masseuse access; acoustically designed media/theater room; and private guest suite wing with “hospitality area.”

-An expansive outdoor courtyard with kitchen, barbecue, and pizza oven; heated infinity-edge swimming pool; professional landscaping, enclosed raised vegetable garden, bocce court; and hiking trails.

-A smart home system with mobile phone control access for music, air conditioning, security and programmable LED recessed lighting in 11 separate zones; and fire sprinkler system.

The design and build team included architect Juan Carlos Fernandez of Signum, Cello & Maudru Construction, interiors by Shawback Design and landscape by Jack Chandler Design.

While Karinya is the most expensive home currently for sale in Napa County, a number of other homes listed close to that same range.

A 40-acre estate at 40 Long Ranch Road St. in Helena is listed for $22 million.

According to agent Ginger Martin of Sotheby’s International Realty, it is 8,500 square feet, with two offices, a gym, full-sized tennis court, fountain and pools. In addition, there are two guest houses.

A 43-acre estate at 2100 Old Soda Springs Road in Napa, is listed for $18 million.

According to agent Cyd Greer, the five-bedroom contemporary residence features a media room, newly remodeled kitchen, office, recreation room, wine cellar, gym, pool, spa and tennis court.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

