29 new COVID-19 cases in Napa County but no deaths

Napa County reported 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, boosting the total since March to 661 cases. Nearly half of these cases have occurred in July.
There were no new deaths reported. On Monday, the county marked its sixth and seventh deaths.
The number of hospitalized Napa County residents increased by two to 13 on Tuesday. There have been 52 people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
The 29 new cases included 15 in the City of Napa (373 total), seven in American Canyon (116 cases) and two in Calistoga (51 cases).
The July surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s “watchlist” and the forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons to reclose last week.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
