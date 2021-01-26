 Skip to main content
3,100 more Napa County residents looking for a job compared to a year ago

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 7.3% in December, up from a revised 6.0% in November, and above the year-ago estimate of 2.9%, the state Employment Development Department said.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 8.8% for California and 6.5% for the nation during the same period, 

The number of people looking for jobs in Napa County stood at 5,200, a significant increase compared to one year ago when the number was just 2,100.

Job categories with the most declines included beverage manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and utilities and leisure and hospitality, the EDD said.

A select few job categories actually saw increases year-over-year including construction, farm and retail trade jobs.

Napa had the 14th lowest unemployment rate in the state, said the EDD.

Solano County’s jobless rate was 8.8% and Sonoma County’s rate was 6.5%.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

