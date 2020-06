× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A vegetation fire of unknown cause burned three acres along Chiles Pope Valley Road in rural Napa County on Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire/Napa County Fire reported.

Multiple units responded to the afternoon fire, with a helicopter used to drop water.

Cal Fire cautioned that temperatures would be hot again on Thursday, with cooler weather, but strong winds predicted for Friday.