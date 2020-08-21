3 fire deaths in Napa County occurred at residence off Highway 128

Napa County late Thursday reported three civilian fatalities as a direct result of the LNU (Lake-Napa Unit) Lightning Complex fires.

The three were discovered at the same residence on the 6900 block of Highway 128 on Wednesday evening by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesperson Henry Wofford.

The identities of the residents have not been confirmed, Wofford said, and whether they were members of the same family remains unknown.

Bodies were recovered Thursday, Wofford said.

“This is a high priority, and our coroner’s office is working hard to identify the three deceased,” he added, noting the Sheriff’s Office had not yet been able to notify next of kin. No additional information was available as of Friday morning.

Janet Upton, spokesperson for Napa County, said the county had confirmed that three fatalities had occurred in the county related to the “extreme wildfires.”

Individuals looking to report a missing person in Napa County can call 707-253-4451.

CalFire reported Thursday night an additional civilian fatality in Solano County. Another fatality – that of PG&E worker assisting crews in Vacaville – has been recorded in relation to the fire.

The LNU Complex-related casualties are a horrific reminder of the fires that ravaged Napa County in 2017. Six Napa County residents died in Atlas Fire that year, which raged for days. More than 40 people in 2017 died as a result of fires across the North Bay.

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.