3 killed in Fairfield helicopter crash that causes fire, power outage, road closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in Fairfield on Tuesday that led to a fire, highway closures and mass outages for PG&E customers.

A Bell 206 helicopter went down -- the cause and circumstances are unknown at this time -- at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lyon Road and Soda Springs Road, not far from Interstate 80, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Cal Fire officials said the crash sparked a blaze that was quickly contained. However, three firefighters were injured while responding when their vehicle overturned, and they are currently receiving treatment at an area hospital.

Solano County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Le'Ron Cummings confirmed the deaths of the three people on board Tuesday evening, and said the exact cause of death for each would be released after a joint investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

Cal Fire officials said the craft struck a utility pole when it went down. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said Lyon Road has been closed in both directions, with no current estimates for reopening,

PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo said the fire led to the decision to shut off power for 38,000 PG&E customers in the Fairfield and Vacaville areas, beginning at 3 p.m.