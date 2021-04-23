3 of Napa Valley's ultra-luxury properties seek new owners

It features 11 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and over 12,708 square feet.

Costello said he thinks another one of the key selling points of Villa Mille Rose is that it is located in the heart of the valley and is surrounded by vineyards, which means there’s less fire danger.

These days, his clients for luxury homes are coming from “our own backyard,” said Costello. “The biggest feeder market for Napa right now is San Francisco,” he said.

Costello’s partner Andy Ardila said that amenities are really important for such buyers.

The other thing at the top of the list is privacy and security, so “they can go off in their own enclave and be in total solitude. Especially with COVID, that’s a huge value with people.”

The third amenity that buyers want has to do with wellness, fitness, and living a healthier life. Extras can include air filtration, water purification, circadian lighting, an organic garden, herb garden, and a fitness center in the home, said Ardila.

Jill Levy of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is another luxury home realtor. Levy said that brand new or like-new luxury homes are in greater demand than an older home house that’s being resold.