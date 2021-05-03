3 sent to hospital after American Canyon crash

Three people were injured Sunday night when a motorist accelerated into Highway 29 traffic, hitting a car carrying a mother and her 4-year-old child, American Canyon police said.

The 50-year-old driver of a Mercedes was on South Napa Junction Road, facing highway traffic, when, for unknown reasons, she told her child passenger to get out, police said. Then she drove her car into highway traffic, striking a a 2003 Toyota Camry, police said.

Both vehicles were badly damaged, police said.

The driver of the Camry and her child were both taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with injuries, as was the driver of the Mercedes, police said.

The crash, which occurred at 7:40 p.m., shut down southbound Highway 29 at Rio del Mar, police said.

Police did not release the names of the motorists.