3 suspects arrested after Napa deputies locate 6 fully automatic weapons

A report of possible gunshots being fired from a moving vehicle on Atlas Peak Road Thursday night resulted in the arrest of three man and the confiscation of a cache of guns, including three AR-15-style assault rifles, the Napa Sheriff's Office reported.

Moments after the report of gunshots was received at 8:40 p.m., a deputy made an investigative stop on a vehicle near the 2100 block of Atlas Peak, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, Shawn Stephen Brumley, 32, of Vacaville had an AR-15-style rife between his legs, the Sheriff's Office said.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a second assault rifle on the front passenger side floor board and a third AR-15-style rife with three high-capacity magazines and ammunition was found in the rear hatchback. Both of these rifles had been modified to be fully automatic, the Sheriff's Office said.

Shell casings were found in the car, according to the news release.

The Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant and located six more guns inside a Napa residence. Four of them had been modified to be fully automatic weapons, deputies said.