4.0 quake rattles upper Napa Valley

A 4.0 earthquake centered at The Geysers north of Calistoga rattled the Upvalley Sunday morning.

The quake struck at 9:14 a.m. about a mile from the Geysers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Quakes are common in the geothermally active area, but they rarely exceed 3.0 and most are often not even noticeable in the nearby communities in Lake, Sonoma and Napa counties.

