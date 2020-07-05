4.0 quake rattles upper Napa Valley

4.0 quake rattles upper Napa Valley

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A 4.0 earthquake centered at The Geysers north of Calistoga rattled the Upvalley Sunday morning.

The quake struck at 9:14 a.m. about a mile from the Geysers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Quakes are common in the geothermally active area, but they rarely exceed 3.0 and most are often not even noticeable in the nearby communities in Lake, Sonoma and Napa counties.

Watch Now, from the archives: The dangers of dry thunderstorms during wildfire season

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Napa Library reopens following coronavirus pandemic closure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News