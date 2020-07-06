4 hikers rescued near Linda Falls in Angwin

4 hikers rescued near Linda Falls in Angwin

Four people who went off the trail while hiking Sunday in steep terrain afternoon near Linda Falls had to be rescued, Cal Fire reported Monday.

Members of the Angwin Fire Department hiked in to rescue the hikers who had tried climbing up rocks to find their way out, Cal Fire dispatch reported. One of the party was taken by ambulance to a medical facility, Cal Fire dispatch reported.

Additional information was not immediately available. 

