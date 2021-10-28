$4 million Stanly Ranch homes debut in south Napa: Auberge Resorts launch sales

The first group of what will total 70 “vineyard homes” at Napa’s Stanly Ranch resort are now officially for sale, according to a news release from Auberge Resorts Collection.

The homes, a set of nine total, are priced in the high $4 million range.

It took longer than expected to start sales, said project manager Chris Crosby.

The resort and housing most recently planned to launch in 2021, but “It’s been a challenge with all the curve balls we’ve all gone through in the past 18 months,” he said.

However, “We’re in a great position to be delivering first quarter next year.”

Stanly Ranch will also begin accepting reservations for its second residential offering — a collection of furnished "Villas" — in late 2021, the company said.

Price ranges for the Villas have yet to be announced, said Crosby. However, they will be priced lower than than the Vineyard Homes because the Villas are attached homes and smaller in size.

“Stanly Ranch is a rare opportunity to live the Napa Valley dream and immerse in a lifestyle of holistic well-being in connection with the beauty of the land,” said Randy Nichols, president and founder of developer The Nichols Partnership.

“This private modern ranch community set amidst rolling vineyards, orchards, walking and biking trails offers the casual luxury of an Auberge resort, where residents will spend meaningful time, gather to celebrate and live sustainably for generations to come,” he said.

The 70 Vineyard Homes will make up nine “distinct enclaves” each with a collection of private homes set amidst the vineyards, each ranging from 5,800 to 8,950 square feet of interior and exterior living space. Those enclaves are located in two outer areas of the resort.

Each residence offers three-to-six-bedrooms “designed for multi-generational enjoyment,” said the release.

The outdoor living experience includes a pool, water features, landscaped courtyards, and dining areas for outside entertaining. State of the art outdoor kitchens are available as upgrades, said the release.

Owners of the Vineyard Homes will have the opportunity to access Auberge services, amenities, and experiences through a Stanly Ranch Club membership. That monthly fee has not been announced, said Crosby.

The project zoning allows for the Vineyard Homes to be rented for less than 30 days, said Crosby.

While she’s not part of this project, Cyd Greer of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley sells multi-million dollar homes in the valley.

“We do have significant demand,” for homes in the $4 million and up price range, in Napa Valley, Greer said.

Greer expects that the Stanly Ranch homes will most likely be purchased by second home buyers from the greater Bay Area.

“For the most part those buyers want turnkey properties,” she said. “They want it finished and furnished.”

Location is also important, she noted. These buyers don’t want to drive for hours to get where they are going. “The closer it is to the Bay Area the better for them.”

Greer said that Stanly Ranch is likely to draw families who want access to the resort amenities, such as pools, a spa and restaurants. The culinary program with wine and farm-to-table emphasis “will attract a younger market,” she said. But retirees could also be drawn to the development.

“I think they’re going to do well,” she said.

According to the news release, the Villas will offer “a fresh, modern Napa design set” amid a landscape blooming with olive trees and Italian Cypress. The fully furnished two bedroom and two-and-a-half-bath Villas include outdoor showers with courtyards, “dramatic ceiling heights” on the second floor and outdoor dining and BBQ areas.

Villa homeowners will have access to the resort’s rental program.

Set on more than 700 acres in the Carneros area, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection will also include 135 hotel cottage suites.

Stanly Ranch will feature five dining venues “that pay homage to local farmers and makers with a working fruit and vegetable farm,” and a vineyard producing Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

Furthering the experience of “an authentic and luxurious ranch life,” Stanly Ranch offers a unique range of immersive ranch experiences,” said the release.

Those include “farm-to-fork dinners, garden-to-glass cocktail workshops, curated biking and hiking, Ranch Hand Retreats, Plant Safaris, lessons led by Stanly Ranch’s makers community on creating dried floral arrangements, wooden cutting boards … and many more hands-on opportunities that will deepen connections between land and community.”

Stanly Ranch, located at 200 Stanly Cross Road, was originally estimated to cost $250 million to $275 million. City officials projected the resort will generate $4.4 million of tax revenue in its first year, including property and hotel-room taxes.

The Napa City Council passed the Stanly Ranch resort master plan in 2010. Instead of providing on-site worker housing, developers agreed to pay $4.4 million to the city's affordable housing fund.

