$50 million lawsuit against Silverado Resort partners alleges Napa resort in 'dire' financial shape

According to Kent, by July 2019, he had hoped that the company would be able to pay off a $20 million loan he’d made, but instead he found from an audit the resort was in a “dire financial situation.”

One bank called in to possibly refinance the company placed “little value” on the resort “as a going concern,” said the complaint.

Kent claims that Miller and Wall then held “secret” discussions to sell or develop parts of the resort.

In September 2019 Wall and Evans had been in talks with a group called Trinity Real Estate Investments, LLC about buying the resort. Kent said he was improperly shut out of such negotiations.

That led to Kent’s “grave concerns” about Miller's and Wall’s actions at the resort and property.

Kent also claimed that additional mismanagement was discovered, as well as “outright willful and wanton misconduct and gross negligence,” by Miller and Wall.

“The sheer magnitude of the wrongful conduct is stunning,” said Kent’s complaint.