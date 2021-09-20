60 mph winds knock Bay Area's tallest mountains. Red flag warning in effect.

Parts of the San Francisco Bay Area were under a red flag warning Monday morning due to strong offshore winds creating high-risk wildfire conditions.
Gusts up to 60 mph were reported on Mount St. Helena in the North Bay and on Mount Diablo in the East Bay.
National Weather Service meteorologist David King said that no major fire starts were reported as of 6:45 a.m. Monday.
PG&E said it may preemptively shut off power to 2,000 customers in Napa and Solano counties early Monday to reduce wildfire risk, but as of 7 a.m. Monday the utility hadn't moved forward, the outage map showed.
Offshore wind events are common in the Bay Area in September and October and this was the first event of the season, King said.
The offshore winds blow hot air from inland areas toward the coast and are known for drying out the landscape and essentially sucking the moisture out of the vegetation and leaving it tinder-dry and vulnerable to burning.
After sunrise, winds continued to gust up to 50 mph on Mount Diablo, but King said they're expected to taper off through the morning and the red flag warning in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys is set to expire at 11 a.m.
With a high pressure system building over the central coast of California, the Bay Area is forecast to heat up early this week with Tuesday likely the hottest day. San Francisco and locations along the coast and bay front will reach the low to high 70s Monday and mid-70s to low 80s Tuesday, while inland spots are forecast to hit the high 80s to low 90s Monday and low to high 90s Tuesday.
