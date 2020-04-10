$600 in extra jobless benefits start Sunday in California, Gov. Newsom vows

That means an unemployed worker could receive as much as $1,050 a week when the largest state EDD benefits are combined with the enhanced federal payments.

The average state jobless payment in California, as of February, was $340 a week, according to Levy. That would translate to a theoretical average weekly jobless benefit of $940, including the enhanced federal payment.

People who became unemployed on or after Feb. 2 of this year, or anyone who loses their job through Dec. 31 of this year, can receive up to 39 weeks of state unemployment insurance, according to a post on the EDD web site.

The EDD is calling the program "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance."

It is possible, however, that some workers could wind up missing out on the extra $600, depending on whether they filed for unemployment too early, the EDD's web post on Thursday indicated.

"Only the weeks of a claim between March 29 and July 31 are eligible for the extra $600 payments," the EDD stated.

That would appear to indicate that people might not receive the additional $600 if they had filed for unemployment on March 22 or earlier.