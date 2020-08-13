604 Napa County businesses receive Paycheck Protection Program loans of $150,000 or more

Six hundred and four businesses located in Napa County successfully applied for and received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of at least $150,000, data released by the Small Business Administration shows.
The program was implemented as part of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Assistance, Relief and Economic Security) Act passed in late March.
Locally, loans to went to Napa County businesses across the spectrum of industries: hospitality, farming, wine, construction, retail, healthcare, sanitation and private education.
Businesses with 500 or fewer employees were eligible until the program’s window ended Aug. 8 to apply for the loans, which were eligible for forgiveness if 75% or more of the funding went toward payroll. (Restaurants with multiple locations employing fewer than 500 employees at each location were also eligible to apply.)
The idea was to keep employees tethered to their employers, even as businesses were roiled by shutdowns, reduced capacity and declining travel. Each business would receive eight weeks’ worth of expenses—enough of a buffer, federal officials believed, for businesses to then hire back their workforce without assistance once the worst of the pandemic had passed.
For Jack Neal and Son, a St. Helena-based vineyard management company that received a loan of between $2 million and $5 million, applying for a PPP loan was “purely a business decision,” according to a company spokesperson, who declined to give the specific amount Jack Neal and Son had received.
“We would have had to lay people off,” the spokesperson said of Jack Neal and Son. “Instead we kept everyone employed, which is what the program was intended for.”
He was unable to disclose information about how the pandemic had impacted the vineyard management company’s revenue, but said the company had faced economic uncertainty at the onset of the pandemic. Data from the federal government shows Jack Neal and Son as having retained 272 jobs, or the full-time equivalent of such, according to the spokesperson, who said between full-time and part-time staff the vineyard management company has more than 500 employees.
Numbers from the SBA show PPP loans as having helped to preserve as many as 27,374 jobs in Napa County alone. That number is not definitive, though: data also shows more than 10% of loan recipients from Napa County wrote either that they had retained zero jobs or had left the space blank altogether – including Atlas Vineyard Management and Gott’s Roadside owner Gott’s Partners, two companies that had received loans of between $2 million and $5 million. It was not immediately clear if those entries had been reported in error.
Neither company returned requests for a comment.
Just 0.5% of companies nationwide received PPP loans of between $2 million and $5 million, according to the SBA – though of the 604 businesses that received loans larger than $150,000 in Napa County, 4% received loans of $2 million or more. Twelve percent received loans of $1 million or more.
Applications for PPP loans closed Aug. 8 after a five-week extension of the program in early July.
