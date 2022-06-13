82-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt in collision near Calistoga

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At 9:45 a.m., 60-year-old John Bell of Novato was driving a 2020 Dodge van south on Tubbs Lane and stopped at the intersection with Highway 128 at the same time that Robert Craig of Santa Rosa was riding his 2020 Yamaha motorcycle west on 128, CHP said in a news release.
When Bell started to make a left turn from Tubbs onto eastbound 128, Craig tried to evade the van, but the right front fender of the Dodge and the motorbike’s right side collided, according to the highway patrol. Craig was thrown from his Yamaha onto the ground.
Craig was injured in the wreck and taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to CHP, which said Bell was not hurt. No charges or citations were issued.
