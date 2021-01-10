82-year-old Napan braves COVID-19 world to shop for her neighbors

Londo is very careful about social distancing and safety measures, said Hanel.

“She wears her mask. She does not come in our house,” instead leaving the food outside. “She’s such an angel,” said Hanel.

A different friend recently lost her husband, and Londo takes her out on errands.

Some people might not want to volunteer to do such shopping because of the virus, but Londo said she's in good health. “I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had two tests and I’ve been negative both times.”

When she’s doing her errands, “I try to be very careful,” she said. “I wear my mask and in the beginning I wore gloves,” but now she just douses herself in hand sanitizer.

“I try and keep my distance from people and do what you have to do.”

Where else does she shop?

“Wherever they want me to go. I’m going to Costco tomorrow. I have to get some things for a friend.”

Londo also travels to the Bay Area as needed to help take care of her great-grandchildren.