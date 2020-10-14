9,000 PG&E customers in Napa County told to prepare for 2-day shutoff

Pacific Gas & Electric announced it would begin turning off the power to 9,221 customers in northern and eastern Napa County Wednesday evening because of the fire threat posed by predicted high winds.

Strong, gusty winds are forecast overnight in the North Bay hills, easing Thursday before picking up again Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service, which has called a Red Flag warning through Friday morning.

PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff will be much larger than one on Sept. 26 when 216 Napa County customers had their power shut down. This latest PSPS will affect 53,000 PG&E customers in 24 counties, with 17% of them in Napa.

Coombsville, Deer Park, Angwin and Calistoga are among the areas in the shutoff zone. A map of the shutdown area is available at https://bit.ly/34Wx1Vn

"Hot and dry conditions, combined with expected high wind gusts of up to 55 mph, pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation," the utility said.