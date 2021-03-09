9 counties could join California's COVID red tier today. Vaccine could speed up others

Tier status is also a critical component of the state's school reopening plan. Districts in red, orange and yellow tier counties face losing 1% of their portion of a $2 billion statewide COVID-19 safety fund for each day they're not offering in-person instruction for at least grades K-6 as well as one middle or high school grade starting April 1.

New tier metric

The California Department of Public Health announced last week that once the state has administered 2 million vaccine doses in disadvantaged neighborhoods — the lowest quartile of the "Healthy Places Index" — it will raise the threshold between the purple and red tiers from an average of seven daily cases per 100,000 residents up to 10 per 100,000.

CDPH guidelines say the change will be retroactive, adding a week of credit for any county that missed out due to having a case rate between seven and 10 per 100,000 residents.

The other two metrics taken into account, which are overall test positivity and positivity within that bottom HPI quartile, will remain the same. Each must be below 8% for two straight weeks for a county move from purple to red tier status; if both are below 5% for two consecutive weeks, a county can make the move regardless of its case rate per 100,000.