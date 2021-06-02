95-year old veteran returns to Calistoga, honored with proclamation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Enderlin’s son, Dean Enderlin, was also on hand at the proclamation ceremony in Pioneer Park, and surprised Hilburn with a Wildcat’s T-shirt, from the old tennis team.

“I was a little bit better than Roy,” he joked.

After graduating from Calistoga High School in 1943, at age 16, Hilburn left Calistoga to attend college in San Francisco. At age 18 he was drafted into the Army. Inducted into the 77th infantry, and training at Camp Roberts in Southern California, he was sent to Okinawa to fight in one of the last battles of WWII. The battle is depicted in the 2016 film "Hacksaw Ridge," he noted.

Hilburn was shot during battle, and received a Purple Heart. “I was very lucky. I didn’t lose any arms or legs,” he said. “I got out when I could, I wasn’t going to make a career of it.”

Upon returning to the U.S., he attended San Jose State University and then UCLA. It was there he met his wife, Anne.

“She was a very beautiful stewardess with American Airlines,” he said, adding, “Can I say that?”