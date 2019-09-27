Summer Mondeau just celebrated her 55th birthday this month. She’d like to celebrate her 56th but the odds may not be in her favor.
Mondeau, who lives in Napa, is fighting inflammatory breast cancer.
Over the past years, she’s endured multiple sessions of chemotherapy, radiation and a single mastectomy. After that, doctors could find no evidence of disease, but this past week, she got tough news. Her cancer has returned. And it’s spread.
After hearing the results of her latest CAT scan, Mondeau asked her oncologist “if she thought I would be around long enough to vote next November.”
The doctor’s reply?
“She said she didn’t know,” Mondeau said.
“I still hope for some kind of miracle, but I don’t expect it,” she said candidly.
It’s been a long, tough fight for Mondeau.
This married mother of two was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.
After a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and dozens of radiation treatments, Mondeau’s cancer went into remission.
In May 2018, she was forced to confront the disease yet again.
At that time, Mondeau was diagnosed with another form of breast cancer. Called inflammatory breast cancer, it is rare. It’s also more serious than the breast cancer she had in 2005 — ductal carcinoma.
“That was sissy stuff compared to this,” said Mondeau during a 2018 interview.
Inflammatory breast cancer has symptoms including breast swelling, skin redness, and an orange peel-like texture of the skin. Some say inflammatory breast cancer mimics mastitis, a breast infection sometimes found in nursing mothers.
Doctors also found several cancerous lymph nodes in her body.
Mondeau, the mother of two young adult children, started chemotherapy at Kaiser in Vallejo. She then had a single mastectomy and radiation treatment.
All of it was a challenge, but “radiation was brutal,” she admitted. She endured the treatment every day for about six weeks. After the end of radiation Mondeau ended up with what she described as “a bad second degree burn.”
“Your skin is oozing, you can’t wear clothes,” she said. “Everything sticks to you. I discovered honey is a good burn treatment. It’s messy but effective.”
For a time after that, scans showed no evidence of disease.
Unfortunately, it was not to last.
There are now signs of cancer in her other breast and in the lymph system in her chest.
Her plan is to start immunotherapy “to hopefully slow things down,” she said during an interview on Wednesday.
But, “It’s no miracle. It’s just a death forestaller.” Such treatment is effective about 20 percent of the time, she’s been told.
The irony is that Mondeau actually feels pretty healthy. She had been walking to her radiation treatments -- she’s a Kaiser patient but is able to do her radiation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. Mondeau was even training to speed walk a half marathon.
But after talking with her oncologist, Mondeau isn’t sure how much time she really has left.
“It wouldn’t be unrealistic if I didn’t make it through Christmas,” she said frankly.
She’s trying to make the most of the future, but Mondeau has endured some dark days, she admitted. In August, she became severely depressed.
“The level of depression was so dark, it was hard to imagine that I wouldn’t have been better off dead,” she admitted.
“Somehow this time I can see the depression is around the corner but I haven’t been to that very dark, dark place yet.”
“I feel good right now,” said Mondeau. “I have time to try and prepare my family and get things lined up. One of the mercies of knowing you going to die is to make things easier for the survivors.”
Mondeau’s children are 23 and 21. “My husband is a great father and they are in a good place. They will be OK,” she said in a 2018 interview.
An independent person, Mondeau now allows herself to ask for help. And be specific about what she needs.
“People want to help so much. By telling them how they can help me, they are almost always willing.”
Mondeau is also determined to stay positive. Sure, she could wallow in self-pity. “But that’d be giving up. I want to live.”