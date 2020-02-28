A ban on shaking hands? As coronavirus spreads in California, U.S., it's worth considering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There have been more than 2,800 reported deaths caused by the coronavirus, almost all of them in mainland China. The patient being treated in Sacramento County since Feb. 19 is believed to be the first in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19 with no known exposure through travel to China or close contact with someone who had recently visited China.

"With the advent of COVID-19, it's yet another reminder that we can and should limit hand touching if we can help it, in addition to washing with soap and warm water frequently, avoiding touching your mouth and eyes and coughing into your sleeve. It just makes a lot of sense," Serna said.

It's not such a far-fetched idea. The Times of Israel reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stopped shaking hands because of the coronavirus and even though he is campaigning and shaking hands is practically the symbol of political campaigns everywhere.

Religious leaders are contemplating extra precautions during intimate services to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Some European companies have begun banning handshakes among other measures to stop the virus. Yahoo Finance UK reported that attendees of a London conference on manufacturing eschewed handshakes completely.