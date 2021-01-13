A brutal 2020 harvest in Napa Valley could give way to an opportune 2021, experts say

In closing tasting rooms and restaurants, the pandemic has also exacerbated potential for oversupply, McMillan said. The restaurant industry in particular may take five years or more to fully recover, he said, citing a recent report from the National Restaurant Association describing the closures of more than 110,000 restaurants nationwide.

But overall, according the report, revenue for the average premium winery — most of which are in Napa and Sonoma — is down about 7%. Though tasting room sales declined, ecommerce sales boomed. Overall ecommerce sales volume went up more than 150% year over year in 2020 — a signal that the market could be entering “the golden age of wine online,” Pixwine CEO and winery ecommerce specialist Paul Mabray said during a live panel discussion of the report Wednesday morning.

“We’ve seen about 10 years’ growth in a three month period,” Wente Family Estates President and panelist Amy Hoopes said Wednesday of winery ecommerce. “What we’re seeing from the data is about 60% of those online wine buyers are new to buying wine online.”