A California city named for a Confederate general considers changing its name

Bragg went on to serve as the commander of the Army of Tennessee in the war, but was sacked after losing a battle at Chattanooga to Union General Ulysses S. Grant, a History.com biography reports. He died in 1876 after working as a civil engineer in Alabama and Texas.

National protests erupted after video emerged of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he begged for air during his May 25 arrest on suspicion of fraud.

Floyd, a Black man, later died. Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, and three other officers have been fired and charged in his death.

Some of the protests, which have spread from Minneapolis across the nation, have been blamed for clashes with police, fires and other unrest.

The violence and thefts involve much smaller groups at mostly peaceful gatherings, authorities say. The vast majority of the protesters across the nation have been "peaceful demonstrators calling for change," law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Symbols of the Confederacy have become a particular target of the protesters.