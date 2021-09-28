A champion Napa pumpkin grower dishes on gourds, gardens and Mondavis

Q What kind of seeds do you use? Do you still host a seed exchange every year?

A A Nova Scotia grower, Howard Dill, bred the Atlantic Giant Pumpkin, likely using seed stock from Goderich Giant Pumpkins. We missed last year's seed exchange but plan to do this event in January 2022 at my wife's Jessel Gallery. I started because I wanted to make sure the local growers had the chance to get the best seeds. They like seeing Jessel's artwork, and then we hand out seeds. They bring food, and we make it a party.

Q Can you share a growing tip or two?

A Only one pumpkin per plant, so try to pick the first one that is the right shape. Cut off all the other flowers so the energy goes to the one pumpkin. Also, if you have room to have chickens, incorporate chicken manure into the soil.

Q Do you put in long hours during the April-October season?

A: The little devils are not real easy to grow. I've got 37 right now. Your friends call and ask you to dinner and you say, "I don't have any time."

Q Are you hoping to beat your personal best of 1,985 pounds?