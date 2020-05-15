A clean-shaven Rep. Thompson raises $20,000 for Napa food programs

Donations can be made via CANV’s website, canv.org.

Thompson cited the rising number of constituents and community experiencing food security as motivation for his fundraising. The donation of the Napa Valley community continues to impress him, he said.

“A huge kudos to our non-profit community,” Thompson added. “They’re doing a wonderful job, and I’ll do anything I can to help.”

“We can use (monetary donations) to expand the reach of our program,” Johnson said, explaining that the food bank purchases food items in bulk at prices lower than those on grocery store shelves. Much of the heavy lifting the food bank has done in recent weeks has been thanks to volunteer effort and the National Guard, who will remain with CANV until the end of June. Her paid staff, too, has been “outstanding.”

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson — a friend of Thompson’s and his fellow cycling enthusiast — sent Thompson a text commending his fundraising efforts, the Congressman said.

“He said, ‘now you can ride faster, but you’ll need to shave your legs (like a professional cyclist),’” Thompson said. “That’s something I’ve never done before, but I sent him a message back: ‘how much do you think that would raise for charity?’”

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.