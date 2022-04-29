A day in the life of a Napa County farmers market vendor

Farmers market customers may think of these events as a leisurely activity to accompany brunch, but for the purveyors of produce and makers of goods who stock these markets, the whole process is an intense labor of love.

Some folks truck their fruits and veggies for hours to get to markets — like the Napa Farmers Market and Watsonville-based Rodriguez Farms — whereas some are just over the river or mountain range from their end destination like the nearly 25-year-old operation Atlas Peak Olive Oil.

Regardless of their produce of choice, though, all of these farmers do have one thing in common: They really, really love being able to share their goods with customers face-to-face.

For Patrick Deasy and his farm, the Micros Market Garden, this will be the first year of farmers market fare. Thus, he and his wife Haruna, who specializes in fermentation science and the use of koji, have a unique perspective on the whole ordeal. Vendors for the Napa market and the soon-to-be-open St. Helena market, the Deasys farm is located at the top of Atlas Peak along Soda Canyon Road and houses a series of garden beds, a greenhouse, compost piles and a future home for bees.

“This is a family property, so we have been graced to be able to cultivate here for three years now, and the years before that we were building the soil and seeing what varieties do well,” said Deasy. “Currently, we have about nine to 10 different main crops, and within those we have maybe three to four different varieties.”

These planted and to-be-harvested goodies include English peas, beets, carrots, chrysanthemums, mustards, leeks, garlic and dazzling blue kale out in the garden, as well as juvenile eggplants, tomatoes, peppers, lettuces and green onions in the greenhouse. As a restaurant industry expat, Deasy has an insatiable desire to constantly be growing a diverse array of vegetables, and as a result, is maximizing the use of his half-acre farm.

Taken over by his family in 2015, Deasy has spent the last few years experimenting with the Micros Market property, and now, three years into it being his full-time commitment, he says he finally feels as though a new chapter is starting.

“This will be the first year that we are selling at the farmers markets, so our day-to-day operations, especially right now, revolve around getting things ready for market,” he said. “As well as providing educational workshops and classes … And then we also have a small apprenticeship program over the summer.”

In addition to juggling these different facets of the business, Deasy also has to actually manage the farm that he works so hard to support. He says that the majority of the spring season is dominated by crop planning and getting things started in the greenhouse, and by late April, they start to make a big push for harvest.

Then, once harvest is complete for the spring crops, Deasy will flip the beds — making them functional for a new type of produce — and start anew with the next season’s plantings. Come July and August, the cycle repeats with fall prep.

“All the while, you are bringing the stuff that is harvestable to market once or twice a week,” he said. “And then sprinkled in between there, we do hour-long classes here on days that we are not at the markets.”

Deasy hopes that his newfound home(s) at the farmers markets will introduce him to locals who also want to start growing their own food, as he says there aren’t many non-grape growers here in Napa County anymore.

“Oftentimes from the producer side, when you go to a farmers market for the first time, you are up against these really big operations that come from the Central Valley and they drive four hours,” said Deasy.

“So hopefully, we will usher in a new generation of people who want to participate in this.”

