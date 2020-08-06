A day of free care for the community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Premier ObGyn Napa Inc will have a free day of care on Friday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is focused on women who do not have insurance, have lost their insurance, lost their jobs (and along with that, lost their insurance), women who haven't seen a gynecologist, who need a Pap smear or treatment for infections.

The office will see them on this day for free. The San Diego lab they use has agreed to process Pap smears at no cost and do biopsy evaluations at very low cost.

The event is by appointment only. Call (707) 666-0547. The office will not ask about ability to pay or legal status, but everyone must follow guidelines for screening at the door, and wear masks in the office.

No partners, friends or spouses will be allowed in to limit exposure and for everyone's safety. The office is at 3030 Beard Road, Suite C in Napa.

