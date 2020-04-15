You are the owner of this article.
A dormitory on wheels arrives for Napa Salvation Army student chefs
Education

How does a 56-foot-long modular home get backed up into a driveway at Napa’s Salvation Army – through a space barely wider than its own width?

Very, very carefully.

On Tuesday morning a house towing company delivered the three-bedroom, one bath home – accompanied by a CHP escort - from Sacramento to downtown Napa. The house, built by Clayton Homes of West Sacramento, will become home to six student chefs.

The delivery truck and trailer was so long that in order to place it into the backyard of the Salvation Army, the driver practically had to jackknife the cab of the truck to get the correct angle for the reverse maneuver.

“It’s a challenge but they’re making headway,” Jerry Hasser, the emergency disaster services coordinator on the Napa Corps Advisory Board, said during the delicate parking. . 

To maximize every inch of wiggle room, part of a metal fence at the Salvation Army, 590 Franklin St., was removed. Tree branches were trimmed back. Wheels on the trailer that lifted at a dip at the curb were propped up with wooden boards. At one point the truck cab was just inches from a power pole.

After more than an hour of inching back and forth, the house was finally in place. Next, a hydraulic lift would slide the modular home onto a new concrete foundation, sort of like putting a pizza into an oven.

“I am very, very happy to see this building here,” said Lt. Roger McCort of the Salvation Army Napa Corps.

The additional housing was created for students enrolled in the Salvation Army’s Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy.

The program gives at-risk Napans, including recovering alcohol and drug addicts, a path toward job training and employment. 

“To be able to have housing for the students is amazing,” he said. “Especially somewhere like Napa where finding any place (to live) is difficult.”

McCort said students now will be able to focus on maintaining their recovery and focusing on learning the skills needed to become "excellent hospitality workers.” .

Instead of spending 40 hours a week in school and 40 hours a week holding down a full-time job so as to afford rent, “which is lot for someone in the first years of recovery, they can focus on staying in recovery and getting the education they need to succeed,” said McCort.

Graduates of the program have been trained to world-class Napa Valley kitchen standards, he said.

“If you know how to work in a kitchen in Napa you can work in any kitchen in the world,” he said.

Past Salvation Army academy graduates have worked at such local restaurants as Morimoto, Brix Napa Valley, The French Laundry, Meritage Napa, Gott's Roadside and others, he said.

The three-bedroom manufactured building will house six students of the academy.

Trainees will be allowed to stay in the miniature dormitory – or a two-bedroom house next door acquired by the Salvation Army – while enrolled in the school’s 16-week program.

As many as 12 graduates of the program also live at a former shelter facility on Old Sonoma Road.

The housing for academy students and alumni is made possible by donations from the community, including those from the Hands Across the Valley fundraising event.

While many Napa Valley restaurants are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cooking at the Salvation Army academy has not stopped.

Since March 26, the Napa Salvation Army Corps and its culinary training academy students, alumni and staff have served almost 400 meals per day to people in need in Napa County, said a news release. 

That's approximately three times the amount of daily of meals provided pre-coronavirus crisis. This service will continue as long as needed and is free, said the release.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

