A dormitory on wheels arrives for Napa Salvation Army student chefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How does a 56-foot-long modular home get backed up into a driveway at Napa’s Salvation Army – through a space barely wider than its own width?

Very, very carefully.

On Tuesday morning a house towing company delivered the three-bedroom, one bath home – accompanied by a CHP escort - from Sacramento to downtown Napa. The house, built by Clayton Homes of West Sacramento, will become home to six student chefs.

The delivery truck and trailer was so long that in order to place it into the backyard of the Salvation Army, the driver practically had to jackknife the cab of the truck to get the correct angle for the reverse maneuver.

“It’s a challenge but they’re making headway,” Jerry Hasser, the emergency disaster services coordinator on the Napa Corps Advisory Board, said during the delicate parking. .

To maximize every inch of wiggle room, part of a metal fence at the Salvation Army, 590 Franklin St., was removed. Tree branches were trimmed back. Wheels on the trailer that lifted at a dip at the curb were propped up with wooden boards. At one point the truck cab was just inches from a power pole.