A drive through the Napa Valley shows impacts of Glass Fire

Castello di Amorosa president Georg Salzner walked along the Glass Fire-scarred property on Tuesday and said the winery could reopen when the evacuation order is lifted.

The Glass Fire reduced one of the property’s imposing buildings to a gutted, fortress-like shell. Still, the adjacent medieval Tuscan castle-like winery looked untouched, with sheep wandering on green grass near its stone walls.

“There’s not one scratch on the main building,” Salzner said.

That mixed outcome seemed like a microcosm of the upper Napa Valley as a whole. The Glass Fire blackened the landscape and torched buildings in some areas while sparing wineries, vineyards, homes and oaks in others.

Taking a grand tour of upper Napa Valley isn’t so magical amid the Glass Fire’s smoky shroud. A drive up Silverado Trail, through Calistoga and down Highway 29 on Tuesday morning showed wine country as wildfire country.

The fire still burned. Smoke and occasional flames visible along the main roads were reminders, as well as convoys of fire engines. Most of the action seemed to be in the surrounding hills, not in the valley.