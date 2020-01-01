A few hundred people resolved to begin 2020 – both a new year and a new decade – with a mid-morning run in Yountville.
Resolution accomplished.
They took part in Wednesday’s Napa Valley Resolution Run with their choice of running 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) or 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
The weather made keeping the resolution easier. Rains and cold weather of recent weeks gave way to partly sunny skies.
Race start time also helped. Many races begin around 8 a.m. The Resolution Run began at 10 a.m., giving temperatures time to reach the high 50s and New Year’s Eve revelers a chance to sleep in.
Megan Kossar of San Francisco made and kept the Resolution Run resolution in style. The 49-year-old, who set six personal best racing times in 2019 and is part of the Impalas elite women racing team, had resolve to spare.
“I’ll run like I’m running for my life,” Kossar said before the race.
And she did, finishing as the top woman in the 5-K with a sub-20-minute time. An enthusiastic Kossar after the race saw this as a good way to celebrate a new year and new decade, not to mention her birthday.
Janna Custodio of Napa came with her 9-year-old son Jake. They resolved not to run for their lives, but to enjoy life at a slower pace.
“Just decided to be part of the community and get some fresh air and introduce my son to his first 5-K,” Custodio said before the race.
Custodio is returning to running after a 10-year hiatus, both for her health and to show her son how to achieve goals. She would let the race dictate their speed.
“We’re going to start running and just see what pace we can handle and just have fun,” Custodio said.
Jake pondered whether running is fun or a chore.
You have free articles remaining.
“Somewhere in-between,” he said.
Julie Williams of Santa Rosa prepared to push her two grandchildren in a running stroller for the 5-K race. The rest of her family would run the 10-K.
“It’s my first one,” Williams said. “We’ve been on the life-changing health journey. This is one of the things I said I would try to do, and here I am.”
She took the optimistic view about pushing two children in a stroller for 3.1 miles. The stroller wouldn't be her nemesis, but rather her friend.
“It gives me a little leverage, something to lean on,” she said.
At 10 a.m., about 350 people started moving forward in unison from the Yountville Community Center, including this Napa Valley Register reporter. Of course, some people moved faster than others.
All runners and walkers, 5-K and 10-K alike, went along Yount Street and cut east near Yountville Park and ran along the Napa Valley Vine Trail near Highway 29. Here, runners heading to a turnaround point and heading away from it passed each other.
This wasn't like rush hour on the freeway, where bad feeling abounded. Instead, people yelled encouragement at each other between breaths and apologized if they stepped too near to another racer.
The crucial point came on the return to Yount Street. Race officials made sure runners headed the correct direction with volunteers holding up signs indicating that 10-K runners go left and 5-K runners go right. Otherwise, 5-K runners might have found themselves taking the 10-K course or vice-versa, which can ruin a race day.
Gustavo Navarro won the 10-K in 37:25 and Dana Blum was the top woman finisher in 41:09. Nicholas Budzyn won the 5-K in 15:58 and Kossar was the top woman finisher in 19:55.
As for the 5-K running time of this reporter, who is nursing a balky hamstring and was happy just to finish? No comment.
Proceeds from the Athletic Feat’s Napa Valley Resolution Run go to the Napa Valley Vine Trail.
Barry Eberling's memorable stories from 2019
Here's some of my 2019 stories from the Napa County world of transportation, wine and communities - nothing too heavy, but hopefully with useful information.
Napa County reporter Barry Eberling takes on the American Canyon commute and talks to the experts about how it might change.
A local man successfully named To Kalon Creek and now Constellation Brands wants the name removed because of wine trademark concerns.
This is just a fun story - behind-the-scenes looks at familiar Napa sights.
Napa County's newest city of American Canyon tries to find where it fits in.
Here's a look at Napa County's explosion of roundabouts, what's next and what could be.