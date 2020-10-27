A frontrunner for Vallejo mayor was just accused of brutal domestic violence. What happens now?

It has been a tumultuous year for Vallejo, marked by a high-profile police killing of a Latino man, accusations of rampant police misconduct and widespread protests. So it was with a measure of optimism that some Vallejo voters greeted Hakeem Brown, a candidate for the city's mayor.

A city councilman since 2018, Brown's site says he is "leading the fight to reform the Police Department, implement civilian oversight, and hold bad police officers accountable." His message resonated, as he became the frontrunner to replace current Mayor Bob Sampayan.

But a recent series of disturbing allegations, surfaced first through 1,500 pages of court documents by local news site Open Vallejo, has thrown the race into chaos with a week to go.

Records obtained by Open Vallejo show Brown was convicted of three domestic violence-related charges, two of them felonies, and faced even more charges that did not result in convictions. The charges span 20 years and came from five different women.

Although Brown made no secret of serving jail time in the past, the allegations go far beyond what he's generally characterized as mistakes in his "troubled youth."