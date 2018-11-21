CALISTOGA -- Some are saying he was seen following a group of school children. Others, that he wandered down from the fires.
While nobody seems to have actually seen this bird wander into town, just don't be surprised if you should run into him, as he does get around. Recently, he was spotted across the street from Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs and Mud Baths, although none can confirm that he's taken to the healing waters -- and mud -- of Calistoga.
It's also reported that he was seen on Highway 29, heading south from Robert Louis Stevenson State Park on Mount St. Helena, although it's unknown whether he spent a night or several near the spot where the author's cabin once was. It's also possible that he got a ride down the busy stretch of road in the back of a pickup truck, along with several other wild turkeys on their way to the market.
The Weekly Calistogan was told that it was about this same time last year when he first showed up. He does seem to like hanging out about town, garnering attention, and posing for photos with visitors who say they've never seen anything like it before.
In any case, with Thanksgiving here, he's just in time to remind us how much we really have to be grateful for this year.