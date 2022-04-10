A 'goldmine' of Napa history: Census numbers offer a detailed look into Napa of the 1950s

Theater “usherette,” radio repairman, blouse presser at a shirt factory, switchboard operator, pipe fitter at Mare Island, hospital attendant, prune sorter and even soda jerk.

Such were just some of the many jobs Napans held in 1950.

On April 1, 72 years after the data was gathered, the U.S. government released what some consider a treasure trove of information about Napa County: a digitized archive of 1950 census data, right down to scanned images of the very cards the census takers actually wrote on.

It’s a “genealogy goldmine,” said a news release from the census.

A broader set of statistics, such as population size and general demographics was already public, but this is the first time personally identifiable and detailed data are now publicly available.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Among the details just released online are the age, gender, race, marital status, occupation, nationality, citizenship, veteran status, family members, address, education and income of all Napa County residents in 1950.

“I’m fascinated by the information and what it means,” about Napa both then and now, said Sheli Smith, executive director of the Napa County Historical Society. “It will give us a real reflection of the county of that time.”

From a genealogist’s standpoint, “it’s very, very important to us,” said Mary Herzog, with the Napa County Genealogical Society. “The census is a basic building block for doing genealogy.”

“There’s a lot of interesting things we can learn about who our community was and how we changed,” in the 1950s said Napa architectural historian Kara Brunzell.

“It’s just fun,” to delve into such specific detail, said Napa historian Rebecca Yerger. “I like hearing people’s stories and the census is the story of the community in numbers and names.”

Napa County’s census took place in early 1950. Census workers (called enumerators) each covered a specific area, of the county, called an enumeration district. Napa County consisted of 49 such districts.

At each resident those workers asked a very specific set of questions, tallying the responses. If no one was home, they returned another day.

That data would be used and referenced for decades to come and would impact everything from new schools, to sewers and electricity, to the number of government representatives for Napa County. For privacy reasons, the individual-level data for each census is withheld from the public for 72 years.

By searching for name or location (at 1950census.archives.gov) users can then view a digital image of the census taker’s actual form, filled out by hand on that exact day in 1950. Because each form has been scanned using optical character recognition technology, the data is now searchable by name and location.

City of Napa readies for a double-birthday bash The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.

A random sampling of the census worksheets show a variety of not only jobs but income, family size and home location in Napa County.

For example, one Napa neighborhood called Shipyard Acres — which was not part of the 1940 census — is included for the first time in the 1950 count.

From these handwritten pages, users can get a detailed look into the estimated 1,400 people who lived at the neighborhood, where they worked, how much they earned, and more. Because most of Shipyard Acres was demolished before the 1960 census, this kind of document may be the only such record for that entire community.

The employers of the time also tell a story about Napa County. Many folks worked for either the state hospital or at military-related places such as Mare Island or the Basalt shipyard. Jobs included orderly, attendant, nurse, stenographer, pharmacist and more. Jobs at the shipyards included positions such as steelworker, ammunition maker, rigger and pipefitter.

Census workers started their work in early 1950. For example, census worker Betty Miller (who herself lived on Bellevue Avenue in Napa) canvassed one central Napa neighborhood in the first week of April 1950.

In her careful cursive, Miller tallied 437 people and 164 dwellings. Sometimes the head of the household (usually male) would be asked additional and more detailed questions.

Napa County's changing demographics: Napa 1940 population: 28,503 Napa 1950 population: 46,603 households: 12,657 number of dwelling units: 6,506 median income: $3,449 Percentage with bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.3% Napa 2020 population: 138,019 households: 48,414 number of dwelling units: 55,448 median income: $92,219 Percentage with bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.2% Source: U.S. Census

Miller recorded this data on April 3 and 4, 1950:

Frank Nelson, 60, lived in an apartment at 939 Caymus St. He earned $1,100 a year working as a “combination man” at a restaurant. His father was born in Sweden and his mother in Wisconsin, Miller wrote.

Wilber Whisenant, earned $4,200 in 1949 as a milk delivery man. He lived at 827 Vallejo St., Miller wrote. He was only 22 and was born in Arkansas.

Bernard Glass, 39, made $10,000 in the past year working as a physician, said his census form.

Lorene Klemme earned $1,500 in the past year working as a shirt presser in a laundry.

Harry T. Wharton earned $3,100 as an assistant chief fireman. Georges Koon earned $4,400 as a rigger at the “Navy Yard,” he reported to Miller.

Herzog said that the census helps many genealogists start their research. While much historical information has been digitized, you still have to know the basics about the person you are looking for, like birth, death or marriage, to launch a personal history, she pointed out. “That basic information is what you get out of the census.”

Besides doing her own personal research, Herzog said that she’s leading a team of volunteers reviewing names in the database. “They need human eyes,” to review the OCR scanning results, she explained.

Dive into the 1950 Napa Census National Archives Official 1950 Census Website 1950census.archives.gov/ Ancenstry.com's 1950 United States Federal Census portal ancestry.com/search/collections/62308/

This new release of data is important for her work as an architectural historian, said Brunzell. Up until March 31, the most recent census data stopped at 1940. “It’s very exciting go to be able to jump forward another decade.”

“This will over time give us a fuller picture of the 50s,” said Brunzell. “It’s not a 3-D rendering of what life was like, but we’ll learn a lot.”

For example, “There was a great influx of people from all over the US,” to California, during World War II she noted. “California became the ‘paradise,’” that everyone wanted to settle in after the war was over.

“A 1950 census would show how the communities were growing and developing,” — in many different ways after the war and during the Baby Boom years.

Napa County’s population definitely grew from 1940 to 1950, expanding from 28,503 people to 46,603.

“There’s so much data here that I could write until I’m blue in the face and I wouldn’t cover a fraction of what it holds,” said Smith. “It’s condensed. It’s in one place. And it’s called the census.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.