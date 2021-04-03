A Great Escape: Napa family embarks on year-long sailing adventure

As a kid growing up on the East Coast, Andrew Siegal learned how to maneuver little Hobie Cat sailboats during summer camp. As an adult, living in Napa, he had a fishing boat.
But Siegal had bigger boating plans. Much bigger.
Plans that included selling his Napa home, homeschooling his two sons, buying a 45-foot catamaran, and heading for the open water, full time.
“COVID hit and we were like, ‘Let’s just do it,’” Siegal said. “We decided we wanted to change up our entire lifestyle.”
By “we” Siegal means his wife Sara Guzman, age 37, and two boys, Austin, 9, and Arthur, 8.
In January, the family of four left a Florida dock on a possible years-long sabbatical that has them planning to sail wherever the wind and water take them.
“We decided that our kids were just growing up too fast,” he said. “It’s so fleeting — their childhood and life.”
“I love it so far,” said Guzman. “You meet all sorts of interesting people from completely different parts of the world and there’s a real camaraderie.”
Siegal said that the plan to become full-time “cruisers” actually started a number of years ago. He and Guzman went to a boat show in Miami where they got to see some larger family-sized boats in person. “That opened our eyes,” he said. “Then that bug became a fever and there was no stopping us.”
They put their name down for a slip in a Sarasota, Florida marina, and waited. It took two years but they finally got a spot wide enough to fit a catamaran.
When COVID-19 turned their son’s schooling upside down, the two boys were reduced to lessons by Zoom.
That’s when they decided to make the move onto water, and homeschooling, along with it.
Why a catamaran?
The truth is, “We didn’t know how to sail (the catamaran) until we bought the boat,” admitted Siegal, laughing. “I just figured I’d buy the boat I wanted and then figure it out.”
“We just fell in love with the catamaran. It had the room we wanted and all the features to live aboard it.”
“If we are all going to be living on this boat together, I wanted the most amount of spaces on the boat where we could have some alone time and not be in everyone’s space all the time,” said Guzman.
They named it One Tusk, which they said refers to unity, courage and stability.
Because Siegal wasn’t experienced at sailing a catamaran (and Guzman had no sailing experience at all), they hired a captain to take the boat from the Caribbean, where it was purchased, to their new slip in Florida.
“We did nothing but sail 24 hours a day,” said Siegal. It was like “baptism by fire,” he said. He started reading, joined Facebook groups and “watching a lot of YouTube videos,” he said. “We started figuring it out.”
Once in Florida, he started adding extras to the boat, like solar power, new batteries and other improvements. The idea was to be able to stay out at sea for longer periods of time, especially with COVID-19 spreading.
Learning to sail isn’t terribly difficult, according to Siegal. “I always felt it was well within my capabilities to figure this out.”
“The harder part is the weather, the shifting of the winds and the navigation combined with the weather,” he said. And figuring out how to fix things that break while in remote areas, he said.
Plus learning good seamanship, which is “something we will learn for the rest of our lives.”
Safety is another primary concern, of course, “and making sure I wouldn’t be putting our family in harm’s way.”
Yes, there is fear, but “you have to overcome it,” he said.
“For me, it was a lot of humility. I need to learn and learn and learn. And learning how to read charts and learning the weather, especially offshore weather.”
A typical day for his family on the water includes getting up, starting homeschooling, and then chores and boat maintenance. About 95% of the time they are at anchor which means they are in the water every single day, said Siegal.
Right now, they are in the Bahamas, on the southernmost part of the Exumas islands.
“I’m looking in the most crystal clear turquoise water I’ve ever seen,” he said during a phone call last Monday. “It’s just remarkable.”
“This afternoon we’re going to do some spearfishing for lobster,” Siegal added. There is plenty to be found. In fact, a few weeks ago, they collected 35 lobsters to eat, he recalled.
Diving and snorkeling are also frequent past-times. One son is getting into freediving.
“It makes my heart palpitate but he’s good at it,” said Siegal. “They are thriving in the outdoor marine environment.”
Interestingly enough, instead of the actual sailing, it was the homeschooling that most worried Siegal.
“I just didn’t want to screw it up,” he said. But when his kids were reduced to Zoom and virtual instruction at the start of COVID-19, he and his wife figured “What do we have to lose?”
And how are the kids handling this switch?
“Oh my god, they are the ones who have adapted the best and fastest,” Siegal said.
It turns out that the person who had to make the biggest adjustment was Siegal himself.
“I’m a very independent-minded person,” he said. But when you live aboard your sailboat, there’s no escaping to an office across town.
“It was and remains a big adjustment,” he admitted. Plus the work of owning a sailboat is all-consuming.
“There’s all kinds of stuff that comes up on a daily basis,” Siegal said. “It’s salty, you are constantly washing and repairing the boat, kids need to be homeschooled,” etc.
“It’s definitely not the easiest thing I’ve ever done.” The family is also isolated and the internet limited.
Yet, he’s happy with their choice.
“It’s great,” said Siegal. “I wish my parents did this for me. I want to take these years and embrace them.”
As far as their plan, Siegal said he’s hoping to continue on for as long as three years — or perhaps longer.
“Who knows? I may never come back. But there’s only so long the funds will last. We’re not retired.”
Siegal still has property in downtown Napa that he manages, including the Feast it Forward building on McKinstry Street and a property adjacent that has been proposed as the Black Elk Hotel. “I will be flying back from time to time” for Napa business, he said.
“We miss our friends terribly,” he admitted. Some have come to visit but it’s not the same as being back in Napa.
“There’s something very special about being in Napa,” he said. A born entrepreneur, “I feel like I’m missing out a little bit. Who’s going to build something? A lot of that energy and excitement; I miss that. I really do.”
Guzman said she misses “long hot showers and baths.” She doesn’t miss their belongings that the family got rid of when they moved onto the boat.
“It was really cathartic,” she said. Before this downsizing, “I held onto way too much stuff,” said Guzman. Even among the items they did put into storage, “I’d say there’s a good five boxes of stuff I really want. Everything else” is not so important anymore, she said.
Where is the Siegal family headed next?
“We’re about to do a big passage to Puerto Rico on our way to Grenada,” Siegal said.
Yes, many of the former French colonies are still closed but “we’re hoping as we slowly make our way down, they will start to reopen.”
For insurance reasons, “We have to be south of the Tropic of Capricorn by the start of hurricane season.”
