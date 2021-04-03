A Great Escape: Napa family embarks on year-long sailing adventure

Siegal still has property in downtown Napa that he manages, including the Feast it Forward building on McKinstry Street and a property adjacent that has been proposed as the Black Elk Hotel. “I will be flying back from time to time” for Napa business, he said.

“We miss our friends terribly,” he admitted. Some have come to visit but it’s not the same as being back in Napa.

“There’s something very special about being in Napa,” he said. A born entrepreneur, “I feel like I’m missing out a little bit. Who’s going to build something? A lot of that energy and excitement; I miss that. I really do.”

Guzman said she misses “long hot showers and baths.” She doesn’t miss their belongings that the family got rid of when they moved onto the boat.

“It was really cathartic,” she said. Before this downsizing, “I held onto way too much stuff,” said Guzman. Even among the items they did put into storage, “I’d say there’s a good five boxes of stuff I really want. Everything else” is not so important anymore, she said.

Where is the Siegal family headed next?

“We’re about to do a big passage to Puerto Rico on our way to Grenada,” Siegal said.