With Halloween on the horizon, little ghosts and goblins will take to the streets of Napa in search of candy and other goodies. If you believe in ghosts or other things that go bump in the night, you might imagine it’s a time of year when the spirits of the departed are more likely to be up and about.
But in fact, local ghost hunters and experts on all things paranormal would have you believe that the ghosts that haunt buildings in the downtown Napa area don’t take any nights off. Ellen MacFarlane, assisted by Devon Sisk, will be glad to not only show you where the ghosts are, but also let you have a conversation of sorts with the departed.
MacFarlane’s company, Napa City Ghosts and Legends, runs ghost tours in Napa, Vacaville and Sonoma. The tours are an informative and entertaining combination of ghostly history, visits to haunted places, conversations with spirits and stand-up comedy. You get the sense the pair definitely enjoys their work.
MacFarlane and Sisk recently offered a private tour of the old courthouse area in downtown Napa.
“The courthouse is a beacon and a battery for spirit activity due to the events in and around that area,” MacFarlane said. Not surprising since many executions, including the last public hanging in California, took place in the Napa courthouse square.
The infamous Billy Roe, who was convicted of killing Lucinda Greenwood during a botched robbery attempt at her home in 1896, was hanged in a public execution on January 16, 1897. You can see the actual gallows used at the Napa County Sheriff’s Museum on Airport Boulevard.
The Greenwood mansion is familiar to most area residents, it’s the old house to the west of Highway 29 off Airport Boulevard. Of course, at the time of the murder in 1896, the house stood on a hill across the highway just south of Jamison Canyon Road where The Doctors Company stands now. Roe was the first known serial killer in the Napa area, confessing to 26 murders after his arrest.
“We actually think the number is much higher,” MacFarlane said.
While Roe didn’t have a lot to say the night of the tour, he indicated his presence via dowsing rods held by Sisk. According to Sisk, the rods, also called divining rods and used to locate water as well as spirits, are a popular way to locate ghosts and even converse with them.
The evening’s tour actually began earlier on the steps of courthouse facing Coombs Street. It was here that a one-time Napa judge made his presence known. Sisk used his divining rods to determine that the ghost’s initials were G.G. and that its first name was George. And sure enough, there was a George Gildersleeve, who served as a justice of the peace in Napa for many years in the early 1900s.
“One night we were doing some investigating here and we encountered this spirit who told us that he had been a judge and that he was guarding the building,” MacFarlane explained. “Then he said he wasn’t an earthbound spirit which meant technically he wasn’t a ghost. He was able to go to the other side and come back.
“He said his initials were GG,” MacFarlane said. “And his first name was George. When I returned home I got out my 1908 Napa directory and it has all the prominent people of the town, the judges, the mayor, it also has everyone’s phone number, occupation. I’m turning the pages and then I gasped. There is Judge George Gildersleeve, justice of the peace.”
Sisk said he and MacFarlane had also encountered two ghosts involved in an infamous murder suicide at the courthouse in 1871. There, Fred Coombs murdered his wife, who had filed for divorce. After the proceedings, Coombs asked his wife to walk with him and then he drew a pistol and shot her twice before turning the gun on himself. His wife died outside shortly after.
Coombs was the brother of Nathan Coombs, a name most Napans will recognize, who was the founder of the city of Napa.
The tour then moved to the southeast corner of the building where there is a large grinding rock that was once used by the Wappo Indians who inhabited the Napa area before the arrival of the Spanish. I have been to the courthouse many times and had never noticed this large rock.
“The rock was put here in the 1940s as a decoration,” said MacFarlane. “It was sacred to the Indians and there are Indian spirits here who are not happy that the rock was moved from its sacred location near the Napa River.”
MacFarlane then pointed to a large tree nearby and reported that there was an Indian spirit standing there.
“We call him ‘Chief,’” she said. “He never speaks to us but sometimes we hear horses or Indian drumming and chanting.”
The large boulder has also been the source of other strange anomalies.
“One night, we saw a blue light in the rock and another time a red light,” MacFarlane said.
Then we arrived at the approximate area where Billy Roe was hanged. In addition to the diving rods, Roe indicated his presence via an “REM Pod” and MacFarlane said, “Thank you, Billy.”
A REM Pod is another of the tools paranormal investigators use to locate spirits. The device radiates its own magnetic field and will beep when that field is interrupted or influenced.
Then MacFarlane shared an old story about the disposition of Roe’s body.
“Billy Roe wanted to donate his body to science,” she said.
According to the tale, his body was dried on the roof of a downtown building and then was donated to the biology department of Napa High School. Even weirder, according to the widely circulated story, Roe’s skeleton was stolen in 1965.
Roe said via the divining rods that he knew who had stolen his body but he wasn’t going to reveal the name.
“He really doesn’t care what happened to his body,” Sisk said.
MacFarlane and Sisk’s ghost tours cover other areas of Napa, what are some of the other haunted places in Napa? Lovers of the “rebob” legends will be delighted to know that Partrick Road was first on their list.
“As far as Partrick Road is concerned, there is something distinctly paranormal going on in that area,” MacFarlane said. “It is our belief that there is some kind of portal in that area that draws spirit activity. I don’t believe in Rebobs, but I do believe in locations that harbor activity. There is something there but I don’t believe it is flying monkeys.
“That particular road, like Mt. Veeder/Redwood Road, was a Pony Express stop leading to Sonoma, which is where the ‘Trail of Tears’ type massacre happened,” she said.
“Also, Buena Vista Winery is close by, and that winery is one of the most haunted locations I have ever worked in,” she said.
In my high school years, I cruised Partrick Road for one reason or another as did many of my generation. The old Partrick Cemetery lies halfway up the road, which you could visit then (it’s now on private property), but I never saw any ghosts, or rebobs for that matter.
Without elaborating, MacFarlane said the grounds of Napa State Hospital, to no one’s surprise, are haunted. Also the road that leads to Soda Canyon, once the home of a renowned resort named Jackson’s Soda Springs.
MacFarlane said that she and Sisk once saw a full body apparition on this road, which is rare.
“Devin and I were driving along this road and observed what looked like a teenage boy all dressed in white walking down the road about 2:30 a.m.,” MacFarlane said. “What was odd was that he was walking slowly backwards, and glowing as if he had his own light. We stopped to look for him but he had disappeared. We have heard stories about a teenager that died while on this road in the last 20 years.”
Another haunted place is Fagiani’s on Main Street, which is currently undergoing renovations.
“We believe that the family still visits this location on occasion,” MacFarlane said. “But that they are not truly ghosts. What is left also is a residual memory of what occurred in this location, the murder of Anita Andrews in 1974.”
MacFarlane said that long before this, Fagiani’s was called “The Thomas,” which had a boarding house upstairs.
“We have picked up spirits from that a era, and it is my opinion that more than one suicide occurred in the building,” she said.
The Noyes Mansion is another well-known building downtown that is haunted, said MacFarlane.
“Years ago, I picked up recordings of disembodied voices. It was vacant at the time and we were allowed to conduct an investigation by the Realtor.”
The Beasley House on First Street, now a bed and breakfast, was also investigated by MacFarlane and Sisk.
“Our investigation uncovered not only ghosts, but a strange account of the all the owners that have lived in the home. The first was a doctor from New York, he worked at Bellevue Asylum. He had the home built for his wife, though they later divorced. He was also the county doctor and worked at Napa State Hospital, we found the ghosts of children in the home,” MacFarlane said.
The iconic Migliavacca Mansion on Fourth Street was the site of another full body apparition, according to MacFarlane. “I was 11 at the time and at an appointment. I was upstairs in the ballroom, and there was a woman hanging from the ceiling. Most likely the nanny, who they say committed suicide,” MacFarlane said.
There are many other haunted locations in the Napa area. These include: Carpe Diem, which was once the Hotel Alexandria, Tulocay Cemetery, Sawyer’s Tannery, the Veteran’s Home, the Sharpsteen Museum, Flora Springs Winery, Castello di Amorosa, Villa Romano the Napa County Sheriff’s Department, the Greenwood Mansion, the Palmer House, Chateau Montelena Winery, Trefethen Winery, Frog’s Leap Winery, Stag’s Leap Winery and Monte Le Salle.
MacFarlane and Sisk have worked with several television shows and movies including the Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Travel Channel, Creature Features, Monsters & Mysteries, Ghost Adventures and a film recently released called “The Haunted Wine Country.”
MacFarlane described herself as a paranormal investigator and says she has been working in the field for about 25 years.
“I’ve also spent my life working as a medium, meaning that I can converse with the dead,” she said. “I’ve worked on several cold cases finding people that are missing. I don’t charge for my work as a medium, it’s to help families and the community.”
A Napan, MacFarlane says her encounters with the paranormal began when she was a child.
“My experiences began when I was four or five and I realized that the people standing around my bed were not living,” she said. “I come from a long line of mediums, my family is right off the boat from Ireland, and both sides of my father’s family have this ability.”
“I lost my mother suddenly when I was 10,” MacFarlane says. “Soon after that, I began to try to reach out to the other side to find her. Since then, I have helped many families finding lost loved ones, helped law enforcement on cold cases, and have worked side by side with the Vacaville Heritage Council in finding information on unsolved cases,” she added.
Sisk started life as a stand-up comedian at age 5, when he discovered his need to make people laugh. Sisk peppers the ghost tours with jokes and anecdotes. He began his journey into the paranormal after a near-death experience in 2003, in when he died in the emergency room and was on “the other side” for nearly 17 minutes.
During that time, Sisk says he experienced what it was like to become a ghost, as he tried desperately to communicate with his family before going through the “tunnel” of light. From that day forward, he says his life drastically changed, and he began to delve deep into the paranormal world for answers.
A paranormal investigator for 17 years, Sisk has explored all realms of the field, including ghosts, cryptids (Big Foot, the Loch Ness Monster and the like), UFOs, and has studied ley lines and life energy theories.
Sisk went on to create a series of popular Ghost Walks in the Bay Area, as well as helped to organize and present paranormal events at haunted locations. In 2011, he met MacFarlane at a paranormal event, and the two became business partners and opened their first interactive ghost walking tour in 2014: Napa City Ghosts & Legends Walking Tours. The pair have since opened two other walks, Sonoma Plaza Ghost Walking tour, and Haunted Vacaville Ghost Walk, which is also led by the Vacaville Heritage Council.
If you want to visit haunted places and say hello to the ghosts and spirits of Napa, contact the Napa City Ghosts & Legends Walking Tour at (888) 298-6124, or visit their website www.napaghosts.com.