A home partially made by a 3D printer on display in Napa

And a spot to put the house.

It’s up to the buyer to find an appropriate lot for the modular home, said Chen. “A lot of people love it but not everyone has a location." So far, that’s been the biggest deterrent to potential buyers, he said.

A Deer Park buyer is putting the home on a lot where the original home was destroyed in the 2020 Glass fire, he said.

A Napa owner is using the home as an ADU, or Accessory Dwelling Unit.

Those local buyers could not be immediately identified to comment on this story. In recent years, in hopes of addressing the need for more housing, Napa City has streamlined the process for installing ADUs.

That’s encouraging to such buyers, said Chen.

During a visit on Wednesday to the SpringHill Suites parking lot, a potential buyer stopped by for a tour.

“Pretty cool,” said the man who did not want to be named in the newspaper. He’s currently renting a room in American Canyon because the price of housing in California is so high, he said.

When he saw a post about the Mighty Buildings units on social media, he decided to check it out.