 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A jury convicts man of stalking an elderly woman in rural Napa County

A jury convicts man of stalking an elderly woman in rural Napa County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Christopher Scott Cline

Christopher Scott Cline

 Napa County Department of Corrections

Christopher Scott Cline, 30, was convicted of felony stalking and misdemeanor trespass following a five-day jury trial on Monday in Napa Superior Court conducted by Judge Cynthia Smith. 

The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know. After being ordered twice by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office to stay away from her property, Cline was found at the woman’s front door in the middle of the night after repeatedly ringing her doorbell and waking her up, District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release.

The woman’s home was set back from the road, behind a wall and two secured gates. The victim lived alone. A Napa sheriff’s deputy located defendant approximately an hour later in the City of Calistoga, a couple miles away from the woman’s residence, the District Attorney's Office said.

The jury also heard evidence that defendant has a predatory history of targeting women in Napa County — a lone, graveyard shift security guard stationed at a PG&E jobsite following the 2020 fires, and two elderly women in 2018 who were both living in a senior community. All three women testified during the trial, with one of the elderly victims describing being sexually battered by defendant.

At the time of his arrest, Cline was on two grants of Napa County probation for receiving stolen property and failing to register as a sex offender. Defendant has been required to register as a sex offender since 2016 when he was convicted of annoying or molesting a child in Los Angeles County, the DA's Office said..

“Mr. Cline was and is a demonstrated threat to particularly vulnerable women in our community and our seniors," said Deputy District Attorney Taryn Hunter, who prosecuted the case. "It can be incredibly frightening to have a stranger stalk you at your home, especially when you’re alone in an isolated part of the county.

"Our office has professionals on staff to assist our seniors with their unique needs to achieve justice – highly skilled advocates and lawyers who walk with them throughout the court system process,” she said.

Cline is being held in custody on bail. Defendant will be back in court for sentencing on June 1 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 5.

A Guide to Re-Entering Society, for Those With Anxiety. These four tips will help you if you're feeling anxious about the potential post-pandemic world. 1, Don't let the anxiety be the boss. Experts recommend taking small steps to get back out there, regardless of whether or not you're still feeling anxious. 2, Daily life does not have to return to the way it was before. It's okay to let go of some of your pre-pandemic busy-ness, as well as to hold on to COVID mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and hand-washing. 3, Let go of your resentments. Shifting resentful thoughts by even small degrees can make a huge difference. Changing "they should be" to "I wish they would" will help to lighten moments of stress. 3, Prioritize anxiety reducing activities. Aerobic exercises, healthy eating and mindfulness practices go a long way to keeping anxious thoughts and feelings at bay

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News