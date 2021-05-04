A jury convicts man of stalking an elderly woman in rural Napa County

Christopher Scott Cline, 30, was convicted of felony stalking and misdemeanor trespass following a five-day jury trial on Monday in Napa Superior Court conducted by Judge Cynthia Smith.

The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know. After being ordered twice by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office to stay away from her property, Cline was found at the woman’s front door in the middle of the night after repeatedly ringing her doorbell and waking her up, District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release.

The woman’s home was set back from the road, behind a wall and two secured gates. The victim lived alone. A Napa sheriff’s deputy located defendant approximately an hour later in the City of Calistoga, a couple miles away from the woman’s residence, the District Attorney's Office said.

The jury also heard evidence that defendant has a predatory history of targeting women in Napa County — a lone, graveyard shift security guard stationed at a PG&E jobsite following the 2020 fires, and two elderly women in 2018 who were both living in a senior community. All three women testified during the trial, with one of the elderly victims describing being sexually battered by defendant.