A labor of love: Napa's Old Adobe renovation complete, space for lease

What was the Old Adobe?

Napa’s Old Adobe is known as the oldest building in the city. Built in the 1840s, it was originally a home.

Over the years, the city landmark, also known as the Cayetano Juarez Adobe, has seen its share of owners and tenants, from original owner Don Cayetano Juarez to the merchants who later operated restaurants and watering holes inside its thick walls of mud and straw.

For a time, it was owned by Tito Fuentes Jr., the son of former San Francisco Giants second baseman Tito Fuentes.

Before the renovations, the most recent tenant was the Taste of the Himalayas restaurant.

Leasing info:

oldadobeplaza.com