A last first day: Students return to Napa's Harvest Middle School for final year

What was she most curious about going into 7th grade? “Science class,” she said. “Because I don’t know what we’re going to do in there.”

Seventh grader Joseline Quintero said being on campus was better than doing distance learning at home. “It was pretty boring,” and her computer was “glitching” a lot, she said.

Plus, “I’m excited to see my friends,” again.

Harvest 8th grader Carolina Servin said so far her new school year was going great. What was she most excited about? “Learning to be a leader,” Carolina said.

“I want to do my best,” because it’s her last year in middle school, she said. “Last year I didn’t do so good,” she admitted. She already plans to get better grades this year, said the student.

Another new 8th grader, Ines Carlin, said now that school has restarted, she would miss sleeping in like she did during the summer.

Of all of her classes on her new schedule, gym was perhaps the biggest question mark. “I’m not sure if I’m in shape,” said Ines.