A last first day: Students return to Napa's Harvest Middle School for final year
BACK TO SCHOOL

A last first day: Students return to Napa's Harvest Middle School for final year

It was the last first day of school at Napa’s Harvest Middle School, but for most of the students who returned to campus on Wednesday morning, that was the last thing on their minds.

There were more pressing issues: One new seventh grade girl needed to find her science class. An eighth grade boy needed a copy of his schedule. Another eighth grader wondered if it was time for milk break.

The 2021-2022 Napa Valley Unified School District school year has begun, and it’s going to be an eventful 10 months at Harvest. Due to district-wide declining enrollment, the middle school, located at 2449 Old Sonoma Road, will close at the end of this school year. 

“It’s tough,” said Harvest Middle School Principal Martha Franco. “We know it’s coming … but we’re all in a good place. We’re just happy to be back with our students.”

On Wednesday, Harvest parent Carmen Hernandez and her daughter Jasmin Pimentel, 12, waited for Jasmin’s first class to start.

Hernandez knows the campus will close in 2022, which means that her daughter will have to switch schools again, come next school year.

“I don’t really like it,” said Hernandez. To avoid facing that second change of schools, she tried to enroll her daughter at Redwood Middle School, “but they had no more space.”

Hernandez said she was considering home schooling her daughter, “especially now because (COVID-19) cases are going up.”

Her daughter liked doing distance learning, she noted. “I’m still debating,” on whether Jasmin will remain at Harvest, said Hernandez.

Harvest Middle School students in Napa recently returned to campus for the first day of school. This is the last "first" day for the school. Due to district-wide declining enrollment, Harvest will close at the end of this school year.

Itzel Lopez, a new 8th grader at Harvest, admitted that she wasn’t exactly thrilled about starting school again.

“I don’t want to be here,” Itzel said with a laugh. “My anxiety did not let me sleep at all, but then I saw my friends I haven’t seen since sixth grade,” and felt a little better.

Yes, “it’s sad,” that Harvest will close at the end of the year, but for now, Itzel was more concerned with finding the gym for a first period PE class.

Valeria Yañez has been enrolled at Harvest for two years, but this is her first year on campus. She participated in distance learning all last year.

“It looks like a nice school,” she said, glancing around. “There’s a lot of new people I’ve never seen.”

New Harvest Middle School 7th grader Mia Galvan said being on campus again felt weird.

“I’m nervous,” she said, especially about her science class. “I don’t like science,” she confessed.

Galvan said she was most excited to get better grades this year. Why? “So my parents don’t get me in trouble,” she said with a smile.

Gabriel Aguilera, also a new 7th grader at Harvest, was trying to figure out where his first period class was located.

“I haven’t gone to classes yet, but I’m hopeful that everyone will be nice,” said Gabriel on Wednesday morning.

He also knows that this will be his only year at Harvest and wishes it wasn’t the case.

“Why can’t the school stay open, so I don’t have to do complicated stuff?” asked Gabriel.

Gabriel said he was most looking forward to his science class “because we do stuff like experiments and not just sitting down and writing papers.”

Harvest 7th grader Nathaly Avina checked her schedule Wednesday morning to figure out where on the school map her first period class was located.

“I think I’ll get lost,” she said, looking around at the different school buildings.

What was she most curious about going into 7th grade? “Science class,” she said. “Because I don’t know what we’re going to do in there.”

Seventh grader Joseline Quintero said being on campus was better than doing distance learning at home. “It was pretty boring,” and her computer was “glitching” a lot, she said.

Plus, “I’m excited to see my friends,” again.

Harvest 8th grader Carolina Servin said so far her new school year was going great. What was she most excited about? “Learning to be a leader,” Carolina said.

“I want to do my best,” because it’s her last year in middle school, she said. “Last year I didn’t do so good,” she admitted. She already plans to get better grades this year, said the student.

Another new 8th grader, Ines Carlin, said now that school has restarted, she would miss sleeping in like she did during the summer.

Of all of her classes on her new schedule, gym was perhaps the biggest question mark. “I’m not sure if I’m in shape,” said Ines.

Principal Franco said one of Harvest Middle School’s main goals was to make sure students have “a wonderful and positive experience (and) that we can help ensure that they’re feeling ready, successful and confident as we begin to help them in the spring to transition to where they may go for the next school year.”

It’s a unique situation, knowing that this is the last year of the school, she acknowledged. But the teachers at Harvest “are ready to meet the challenge.”

“We are still smiling and still positive,” said Franco. “We love being with the kiddos, and we’re really excited to be back.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

