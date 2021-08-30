A love note in the sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many

It was Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., when the letters in the sky above Napa Valley began to form.

First an A. Then a heart. Then a P. No, a B. And finally, one more heart.

A skywriter was creating a love note. But for whom? And why?

Annalisa Brooks can tell you. Correction: Mrs. Annalisa Brooks.

The new Mrs. Brooks arranged for the heartfelt message to appear during her wedding to Bill Brooks. The two were married at Silverado Resort this past Saturday.

“What do you get the guy who has everything?” said Annalisa Brooks, 50. “I knew he had some secrets planned,” for their special occasion, “and I wanted to do something equally special and it finally came to me.”

Skywriting.

Bill loves anything to do with airplanes, she said. He also served in the Navy from age 19 to 23.

Annalisa and Bill, who live in Manhattan Beach, Calif., came to Napa Valley on a private plane with more than a dozen of their friends and family for a week and to celebrate their big day.

He was absolutely amazed by the skywriting surprise, said Bill Brooks, 63.