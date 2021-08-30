A love note in the sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many

It was Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., when the letters in the sky above Napa Valley began to form.
First an A. Then a heart. Then a P. No, a B. And finally, one more heart.
A skywriter was creating a love note. But for whom? And why?
Annalisa Brooks can tell you. Correction: Mrs. Annalisa Brooks.
The new Mrs. Brooks arranged for the heartfelt message to appear during her wedding to Bill Brooks. The two were married at Silverado Resort this past Saturday.
“What do you get the guy who has everything?” said Annalisa Brooks, 50. “I knew he had some secrets planned,” for their special occasion, “and I wanted to do something equally special and it finally came to me.”
Skywriting.
Bill loves anything to do with airplanes, she said. He also served in the Navy from age 19 to 23.
Annalisa and Bill, who live in Manhattan Beach, Calif., came to Napa Valley on a private plane with more than a dozen of their friends and family for a week and to celebrate their big day.
He was absolutely amazed by the skywriting surprise, said Bill Brooks, 63.
During the wedding reception, as the message was taking shape, “Everyone was totally glued to the sky,” he said. “It was really cool.”
“It blew him away,” said Sonja Burch, owner of Intimate Weddings Napa Valley. Burch planned the Brooks’ wedding. “It was that ahhhhh moment.”
The pilot responsible for the grand gesture is Torrey Ward of My Skywriter in Simi Valley, Calif.
Ward flew up to Napa Valley on Saturday, especially for this job.
He explained that paraffin oil injected into the heat of the airplane exhaust produces a stream of white smoke. The smoke is non-toxic and environmentally safe, he noted.
Each letter is about a mile in length and the heart was about 1.5 miles tall. He was "writing" at an altitude of about 12,000 feet.
Skywriting is a rare art, noted Ward. Yes, some pilots can draw shapes or maybe a smiley face, but according to this skywriter, there are only about seven pilots in the whole world who can write the full alphabet, backward and forwards. (Skywriting is different than skytyping, which uses multiple planes and puffs of smoke to create dot matrix-like letters.)
Due to the amount of smoke from California wildfires and because it was so close to sunset, Saturday’s skywriting message was one of his more difficult jobs, said Ward.
“It was not the ideal conditions,” he said. But he was determined.
Ward said that customers can expect to pay about $3,500 for up to a five-letter aerial message — in the southern California area. Napa Valley letters cost extra.
“It was very expensive,” admitted Annalisa. “But worth every penny.”
Yes, he’s sky written up to 18 characters, but Ward doesn’t recommend it. “That’s risky,” he said. Too much of the message ends up drifting away. “I only stand behind five characters," he said.
In fact, at Brooks’ wedding, he was only supposed to do the A, the heart, and the B. But at the last minute, he threw in an extra heart as a bonus.
Annalisa said the couple didn’t realize that so many locals could also see the writing.
“That makes me so happy,” said Annalisa. “It just makes me feel like it was all worth it."
“It was a dream week,” said Bill, and “It’s just going to get better.”
