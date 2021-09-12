A Napa home flip for the books: Price of south Napa home jumps $254,000 in four months

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over Labor Day weekend, and also the BottleRock music festival, the agents hosted an open house.

About 15 parties toured the home, giving good reviews, but as of Wednesday, they had received no offers.

“I wish we did,” said Esplanada. “It seems like the market has cooled off a bit,” with school starting and other seasonal changes.

Yet, he remains confident. “Our expectation is that it will sell for above list price,” said Esplanada. “But it may take around 30 days, especially in south Napa.”

Velazco said Napa continues to be a prime destination for home buyers.

For example, “I have clients of mine selling houses in Walnut Creek, and they want to move to Napa.”

“It’s the vibe,” he said. Napa Valley offers a different lifestyle than the more congested central Bay Area, he said.

In addition, “Downtown Napa is really coming up, and it's where a lot of people want to go. We want to come to Napa because we don’t want to be in a cement jungle anymore.”