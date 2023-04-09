Jeri Hansen has been involved with the Napa Chamber of Commerce for more than 20 years, filling a wide range of roles from member and consultant to committee head and chair of the board.

So when previous Chamber CEO and president Travis Stanley announced plans to retire, to many it seemed obvious that Hansen would be perfect for the job.

Except Hansen.

“I said, ‘No,’ right away,” she recalled in an interview this past week. “The organization is so important to me,” Hansen said. What if becoming CEO changed the relationships within the Chamber that she deeply values?

Yet she couldn’t stop thinking about the job.

“Why do I say ‘no’ so quickly to an organization that I'm so heavily invested in and committed to? I thought I should take a look at that again.”

And as her mother Nancy Brown once told her: “Sometimes the best answer is what the hell.”

“So I said, Okay, let's talk about it. And then the more I talked about it with them, the more excited I got about the potential to work with an organization that I believe so strongly and that I have been again invested in for 20-plus years in some way or another.”

Hansen became the Chamber CEO and president on Jan. 3.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity and space.

Jeri, where are you from and when did you move to Napa?

I grew up over in Sonoma County on a cattle ranch. I moved to Napa in September 2000.

Your career has been largely ag focused. How did you get into the industry?

My family still raises cattle and I've always been in the ag business. It’s where my heart is.

I went to school at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and majored in agriculture, business and ag policy, and I took a special set of courses on fair management. Right after I graduated from college, my first job was at the Solano County Fair in Vallejo. Then I worked for the San Joaquin Farm Bureau for several years and then the Lodi Woodbridge Winegrape Commission. And then this opportunity came up over here at the Napa Valley Vintners and I took it (Hansen was public affairs manager at the Vintners from 2000 to 2008). From late 2008 until 2020 I was the CEO for Sustainable Napa County. In January 2020, I started my own firm, a consulting firm (Jeri Hansen Company). My first client was the Napa Chamber.

What draws you to leadership roles in the ag community?

It's creating partnerships and getting things done together.

That was one of the things I've learned in all the organizations that I have been a part of, is that having a plan, identifying priorities, working on them together and seeing them through and also the richness of dialogue when you bring minds together who are thinking about a situation a challenge, a problem, an opportunity; how much richer that is when you get to that outcome than being by yourself.

It is really about results to me, but also the knowledge and the relationships built along the way is really what drew me to or draws me to those roles. Just being able to share information, build knowledge, and advocate on behalf of something that is important, is really what drove what drives me.

Who was the CEO when you first joined the Napa Chamber?

Kate King.

I learned a lot from watching and working with her. I was younger, newer to the community (and) she’s just an incredible mentor. She's just such a powerhouse. She was my “high water” mark for how to get things done in a way that involves others and but is still very powerful, effective, strategic and action-oriented.

What are some of the challenges and opportunities that the Napa Chamber of Commerce currently faces?

I think our challenges and our opportunities can be seen as one in the same.

These last three years (after the pandemic) have given the Chamber the opportunity to revisit, to reflect and reset.

What are the things that we have been successful at that we've always done well, that we want to pull into the future with us?

What are some of the things that we have we done in the past that we were just continuing to do because that was just what we always did? What is okay being left in the past? And how do we refocus on whatever this newness is?

Can you elaborate?

We can try new things and it's okay. The challenge is how do we refine and focus so we're not trying to be everything to everybody so that we're nothing to anybody?

If we were creating this organization from scratch right now, what would it look like and how close are we right now? What would the ideal organization look like? Conditions (after COVID) have shifted. And so how do we reassess our place in the community, our role, our value to our members, and what we bring?

Everything is on the table.

There are a lot of strong things about a Chamber, but we do need to reinvent, because the Chamber of the 1980s or 90s or 2000s doesn't automatically work. There needs to be evolution, and there needs to be an understanding of what we bring, and why.

How about some specific challenges that you're already honing in on? For example, is membership a challenge?

It’s good that you brought that up. One of the things that we are prioritizing is how to clearly articulate the value of being a part of the Napa Chamber of Commerce.

Is there an inherent value in being a member of an organization that serves as the collective voice for the business community (and) represents business to government?

One of the challenges is that the business community is often seen as a monolith. (But) it is so individual, it is made up of all sizes, all shapes, owner demographics, employee demographics, backgrounds (and) experiences.

So (one challenge) is trying to collectively represent that, that broader community of businesses, but also understand distinctly where some of the barriers or opportunities are really more sector based.

What are some of the key questions you want to ask Napa business people?

What is it that's keeping you up at night? What are the barriers in your way? What are some concerns? What ideas do you have? What would you like to learn more about? What is missing? Where are the gaps?

How are we evolving in our communications with our members and with the community about things they want to know more about?

Instead of us assuming what we think they might want to know more about, we're just going to ask.

How would you approach the small business owner who says I don't have time for Chamber programs?

I would “bite-size” it i.e., “Just tell me one thing you need help with.”

If we can just help solve one thing or take something off of their plate; that’s the core of what we do. We solve problems for the business community. We will be here when you are ready.

How is the Napa Chamber of Commerce funded?

Many chambers throughout the state have either a contract with their city or local jurisdiction (but) we don't receive a stipend from the city of Napa or the county.

We’re funded by membership, revenue, and programs and events. We do own this building (at 1556 First St.). We have several tenants right now: R.E. Bradley Construction, Iverson & Schrette Insurance, Kristin Bowne Physical Therapy, Napa Valley Marketplace magazine and Tarla (storage). The upstairs space is for lease.

How many employees does the Chamber have?

Three: Vice President of Operations Philippa J. Perry, Assistant to President/CEO Lura Compoginis and me.

Our board members and our committee members are (also) part of our team. It doesn’t feel like we're that lean because we have this great network of folks who are willing to work on behalf of the Chamber.

What's the Napa Chamber’s annual budget?

Our budget for this calendar year is $643,000. We're small, but we get a lot done.

At one point, was the Napa Chamber considering selling its First Street building?

We talked about that. We had all these plans and then COVID happened. So we put the brakes on that, just to assess how we can maximize what we have. We have wonderful tenants and they want to be here. So this is also a revenue stream for us.

What’s a common misconception about most Chambers of Commerce?

There's probably an assumption that all Chambers do is mixers and ribbon cuttings. But everything we do is really tied to economic development, meaning supporting our business community.

There's so much more to a Chamber than the first layer that you might see of the mixers and ribbon cuttings. Those are very public and important things because we're celebrating business when we do that. But Chambers of today have to play a multifaceted role in a community. We are the navigator of issues. Sometimes we're the translator of issues so something happens at a regional or state level. What does it mean for our local community and how do we respond? We (also) work with partners to create opportunities for economic development.

Who measures the success of the Napa Chamber? Who are you accountable to?

Ultimately, our membership, and they get to tell us every year if they are satisfied when renewals come up. And the board of directors. But really the final evaluation is -- how are we doing for our members?

How are your membership numbers today compared to before Covid?

We have 485 active members total. In 2019 we had about 500. It has not drastically changed even through the pandemic.

You noted 485 members — what do you make of that number, compared to the size of Napa’s business community?

There's a lot of running room to draw and appeal to members who may not have thought that the Chamber was a place for them. So I think we have to bring the value first. We have to be able to show that we already have that built in before we start attracting new members because it there needs to be a reason why.

Do you have goal for the number of members you’d like to have in the Napa Chamber?

We want sustainable, incremental and intentional growth.

It's probably going to (sound) counterintuitive, but there may be some businesses that don't find value in the Chamber or that don't fit or don't want to spend the money right now.

And that's okay because I would rather have willing engaged members who get involved and take part in the things that we do, and make those connections instead of trying to chase after businesses to convince them and hard sell them to join the organization, and then they end up not happy or dissatisfied.

I feel like there really needs to be it needs to be a good fit. I wouldn't pressure someone into joining the Chamber just because it's the right thing to do. I just don't think that works anymore. I really feel like it does need to make sense for your business. And if right now you don't feel like that fits, it's okay. We're going still keep doing our work and we're still going to bring that value to the members.

What do Napa Chamber membership rates start at?

Right now, a person or a business can join the Chamber for $500 a year.

What websites or other resources that you use or check regularly?

The Napa Valley Register, the San Francisco Chronicle, Paul Franson’s NapaLife newsletter, the North Bay Business Journal, the California Chamber of Commerce and sites like Politico, the New York Times and CalMatters.

But I also rely on my colleagues and my board and anecdotal (evidence such as) walking up and down the street and seeing people in restaurants and shops.

I have a stable of colleagues and friends who are experts in their field that I can get to straight up tell me what’s happening.

Such as when Silicon Valley Bank closed abruptly. What was your initial reaction to that news?

The first thought I had was how many of our local businesses are going to be impacted. And of the employees (and) folks who had loans there.

I checked in with the folks that I had in my network. I called Brett Martinez, from Redwood Credit Union, because I'm on the board of Redwood Credit Union. And I said, “Can you help me decipher this? What does this mean?”

I will go to sources to try to figure out and get clarity.

Overall, what’s your take on the state of Napa’s business community these days?

I feel this reawakening of our economy and a sense of possibility from our business community. They're starting to see that we're out of the tunnel (of the pandemic) and there is a sense of stability, again, but I will say that there is that also the same time, the sense of a refresh, and a reset.

Where do you think that sense of hope and possibility is coming from?

It might have been here with or without the pandemic, but I think (today) we have a greater appreciation for it. So maybe we're just more aware of it.

You know, it's like when you have a near-death experience, and then you appreciate life a little more. We realize how fragile it can be. And we use that as a lens now.

You just started your fourth month as CEO of the Napa Chamber. How’s it going so far?

I walk in here every day and I don't feel like I'm going to work. This is so part of my wiring, that it just feels very natural.

The possibilities are really exciting to me. It’s energizing to feel like we have this opportunity. We have this great opportunity to refresh and create new things and that’s what is exciting to me.

