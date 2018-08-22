This isn't a good week for Napa County Sheriff's Sgt. Jon Thompson. A coworker, and his best buddy, is taking an early retirement.
"He's great and kind," said Thompson, who has not only worked at his side for the past five years, but shared a domicile too.
This special relationship -- a lawman and his dog -- is to end Friday when Nash, a Belgian Malinois, takes off his sheriff's collar for the last time.
"So far in 17 years it's the best position I've ever had, being a K-9 handler. You take your best friend to work with you every day," said Thompson, his voice filled with a depth of emotion that caught his interviewer off guard.
While Thompson reflected on losing his partner, Nash sat a few feet away, hyper alert, ears cocked, ready to do his master's bidding. He's "dialed in," Thompson said.
Nash, who began working with Thompson when he was 18 months old, can smell drugs stashed behind walls and in vehicle false compartments. He can drop an assailant when ordered. He can track a suspect to his lair. What eluded him this day was a sense of his own pending retirement.
Police dogs aren't like ordinary pooches, Thompson said. They're exquisitely trained to perform law enforcement tasks of suspect capture and drug detection, then revert to their essential dogginess when off duty.
"This dog could go out and bite a bad guy and 10 minutes later go into a school with kids," he said.
Nash showed no interest -- none -- in the reporter talking to his master at the Sheriff's Department headquarters at the Napa County Airport. He kept an eye on Thompson, an ear ready for a command.
Nash recognizes scanner tones on law enforcement channels, Thompson said. If his interviewer's actions suggested a threat to his handler, Nash would take him down.
This reporter lowered his voice and looked ever so gently at Nash. Nice doggie.
By all accounts, Nash has been a superb police dog. Deanna Steele, an evidence technician, said the evidence room has its own section called "Thompson's Corner" that holds the prolific amounts of marijuana, meth, coke and heroin that Nash has sniffed out from car stops and buildings. "I wish people could be this smart," she said.
That very morning, Thompson and Nash had been on patrol. During a traffic stop, the motorist had proclaimed himself drug free, but Nash had found a half-ounce of meth hidden in a boot.
On his first night on the job five years ago, Nash uncovered $18,000 in illicit money in the trunk of a vehicle, Thompson said.
Nash has a way of convincing suspects to submit to arrest without a fight, Thompson said. "I can't tell you the number of people who have given up. People don't want to take on a dog."
"There is no fear in these dogs," said Thompson, noting that Nash has been ordered to bite just nine times. Except for a kick in the face while swimming after a man in the Napa River, Nash is emerging unscathed from his police career, he said.
With Nash bounding at his side, Thompson took the reporter on a tour of the sheriff's building. The K-9 dashed in and out of offices. "If you're in this building, you're his friend," he said.
As Thompson arrived at the records department, Nash hurled himself over a 3-foot-high counter and disappeared into a warren of cubicles. Moments later, a tennis ball rolled by with Nash in pursuit.
Leslie Hunter, a records technician, keeps tennis balls at her desk for when Nash visits. She described Nash as "fun, very hard working."
Nash is retiring because Thompson got promoted to sergeant. Under department policy, deputies benefit most from K-9s, not sergeants.
After Friday, Nash will spend his days on Thompson's ranch with three other dogs. For the first time, Thompson will be able to give him food treats.
Working police dogs are trained never to eat on the job lest they ingest drugs embedded in food, Thompson said. When Nash makes a drug find, his reward has been time with his favorite chew toy, he said.
The Sheriff's Office currently has five K-9s, with three more on the way, including the department's first bomb-sniffing dog, Thompson said. The goal is to have a K-9 assigned to every shift, including those staffed by sheriff's deputies who work as the American Canyon Police Department.
Thompson is happy that he will be supervising the K-9 program while working as a patrol sergeant. He has only one regret: Nash won't be working with him.