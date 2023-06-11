It's fair to say that Alicia Hardy knows OLE Health like no one else.

She first joined the Napa County-based nonprofit health care provider in 2009, as a licensed clinical social worker.

Hardy then took on various leadership positions, overseeing large-scale initiatives of care delivery systems. She was named chief executive officer in January 2018.

“I love the mission” of OLE Health and building stronger communities, said Hardy. “I specifically love working in Napa, because it's such a collaborative, supportive and close community, which I think is unique.”

“There's incredible philanthropy,” and people really come together to solve complex problems, in this valley, she said.

Hardy originally commuted to Napa from her home in San Francisco, but by 2010 she had moved to Napa. “I was sold from the beginning,” she said. “I fell in love with the organization and fell in love with Napa.”

Besides her passion for the job, Hardy also has the education to back her up.

She holds a master’s degree in management and planning from the school of social welfare at UC Berkeley.

Hardy also just finished an MBA with a health care focus from Yale School of Management. For the past two years, she had commuted to New Haven, Connecticut twice a month for several days to complete the program.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Tell us about 2018, your first year as CEO at OLE Health. What was that like?

2018 was a challenging time. We had some financial difficulties, so it was a big learning curve as a first-time CEO over a large complex organization.

What was challenging?

There were some financial issues. So I had to deal with rebalancing the budget, ensuring our sustainability and making some hard choices. We did have some layoffs, but I had an amazing board of directors. Rick Jones was my board chair at the time, was incredibly supportive and really helped me.

How was the year after that?

2019 was a year of building infrastructure. I spent time focusing on building my executive team. Similar to other nonprofits that grow quickly, we didn't have all the infrastructure in place that we needed.

Infrastructure building is not always the most fun or the most interesting, but it's incredibly critical to sustainability. Because if you don't have the systems, you can't support the work and you can't support the patients. I spent a lot of time ensuring that we built that up. Fortunately, it was all in place before the pandemic, which took all of our attention.

The COVID-19 pandemic was obviously a huge challenge. How did OLE Health survive that?

We are so fortunate to have the people that we have working in this organization. They are superstars — they were pre-pandemic and they showed up even more during the pandemic. Everybody stepped up in a really big way, including our community partners and volunteers.

And it really highlighted how important it is for our patients to trust us. Because there was a lot of fear, especially when the only vaccine available was through the government.

We had to really quickly convert to telehealth, which is something we've been fighting with the state about for decades. And then it happened overnight. You might say almost a little too quickly — from one day to the next we had to be able to provide telehealth services — and we didn't fully have the infrastructure to do it. We figured it out. Once we were able to offer those telehealth services there was a big reduction in no-show rates.

What other impacts did you see at OLE Health as a result of the pandemic?

During the pandemic, many people, for obvious reasons, neglected their chronic disease management or their preventative care. What we're still dealing with post-pandemic is meeting the increased demand that we already have, plus the backlog of people who are now presenting with a higher disease burden and need more care.

Looking back, during COVID-19, is there any one thing that you wished OLE Health would have done differently?

We had no idea what we were facing. Had I known (COVID-19) as a possibility I would have been prepared to provide telehealth services.

I would have had a hybrid remote work option in place (by which) we would have had the technology and computers assigned so that people could have functional workstations. At the beginning of the pandemic, we even had our call center answering calls at home. We got there over time; we just had to do what we had to do.

And everyone took these huge revenue hits. Fortunately, there was a lot of relief money that came through that helped us. But we didn't know that (in the) beginning.

What’s happening at OLE Health these days?

We're growing. We have more demand than we could possibly meet.

Affordable housing is a huge barrier for us in terms of recruiting (staffers) to the Napa area. So that's something that we're looking at. We did buy some work force housing, one house, and that's been a good experiment because it's a way to bring people in quickly and give them a place to get settled. It’s across the street from our Pear Tree Lane site.

We subsidize that housing for our providers. We may do more of that; we'll see.

We just opened a new clinic in American Canyon on April 17. We don't want patients who have more acute issues to wait (to be treated). So if someone has a sore throat, or some congestion, if their primary care provider maybe has very few appointments or there's a wait, our American Canyon site is focused on same-day, acute access so patients can just get in and out and be on with their day.

So it’s a new urgent care center?

I don't say urgent care because we don't have quite the length of hours that a (traditional) urgent care would have. We're open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but same-day walk-in (is available). We're going to add radiology services.

Does it offer the same services provided by your St. Helena and Calistoga sites?

In our other local sites (St. Helena, Calistoga and Napa) we have primary care providers that carry a panel of patients. They do preventative care, chronic disease management, anything that the patient needs.

At the American Canyon site, they don't have panels of patients. So if a patient from Calistoga needs same-day access and it's not available in their home clinic, they can come to American Canyon. But we're not doing preventative care visits (at American Canyon). They would need to be referred back to their primary care provider.

How's business at the American Canyon site so far?

It is full every day. We just recently hired a third provider.

What else is new with OLE Health?

This year, we also launched a fully “medical grade” mobile health unit. We can provide more comprehensive services than we could out of the (other) mobile health unit. We're going to continue to expand the services — we just hired a full-time bilingual provider.

So OLE Health has two mobile health units now?

Yes. The first one we use in more of an outreach capacity to help support our pop-up clinics when we are doing health fairs or screenings.

The new mobile unit is like a clinic on wheels, so we can do all the services right there.

The other new thing is we are implementing Epic, a new electronic health record system. It is the best in class for electronic health records and it's also what Providence is using, and so it'll allow for more communication and coordination for our patients. Because of our growth and expansion, the system that we have now will no longer serve the needs of our patients and our providers.

How much work will that take?

It's a huge undertaking. It's incredibly expensive. We are going to implement that in April 2024. It takes about 10 months of work to prepare and get ready to integrate because you have to extract all your previous data from your system and convert it and do a lot of testing and a lot of training.

But it's also the system that most medical students are coming out of school with, and so we also hope that that'll be another way to better recruit (providers) when people can use the system that they're most familiar with.

What about renovations at the Pear Tree Lane site?

One of the goals of that renovation is to add more pharmacy access, so we're moving our pharmacy downstairs and adding an external window for patients to have more accessibility to pick up their prescriptions. And we're also going to move and expand our Quest lab (outlet) inside.

And you have expansion plans in Calistoga?

We are hoping to purchase a piece of property in Calistoga to build a brand-new, state-of-the-art health center for that community in the next one to two years. Our new health center would be anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 square feet. Today, we have under 2,000 square feet. We are going to likely triple our service capacity up there.

In 2022 you announced a merger with a Yolo County healthcare provider CommuniCare. Why is that a benefit for OLE Health?

The pandemic exposed the need for us to come together as partners and ensure that we are consolidating our resources rather than competing for them. So in partnership with CommuniCare Health Centers in Yolo County, we decided to come together and make a larger system.

CommuniCare celebrated 50 years the same year as us and so we're looking ahead to the next 50 years, and hoping that this is a way that we can have a louder voice for advocacy, more resources for employees and our patients, and then also expand the service offerings, because we offer many of the same services but also have different areas of expertise and services.

Does this mean that there will be some job consolidation?

This is an unusual situation because most of the time these partnerships happen when one organization is in financial hardship. It's rare that two high-performing, financially strong organizations would voluntarily come together but their CEO, as I do, believes in this strategic direction, and so she voluntarily is stepping down and I will take over as the CEO for the larger entity.

What does your expansion into Yolo County mean for people that live in Napa County?

For the most part, nothing will feel different. The day-to-day at any local clinic in any specific city or site will feel exactly the same.

A lot of this strategy is about maximizing our revenue and consolidating some of the back-office functions. That's where the duplication is. So we made a commitment that there would be no reduction in staff. In fact, retaining work force is a huge challenge in health care across the country. And so, we've really emphasized that we're looking for economies of talent and bringing more talent together. It's not about trying to save cost and staffing.

What are some common misconceptions you get about OLE Health?

I have three: size, scope and services.

We take care of 40,000 patients, one in four residents (in the Napa Valley). We’re the second-largest outpatient provider after Kaiser. And I think there's many people locally in our community who still remember us as a small Clinic OLE and don't realize just how large and how many patients we take care of.

The misconception is that we're just a small medical clinic, rather than a very large, sophisticated health system at this point, taking care of one in four residents in the valley.

How many employees does OLE Health have?

About 365.

What’s the misconception about scope of services that OLE Health provides?

I think there's a misconception that we only serve farmworkers or low-income or uninsured, but we serve anyone who needs care.

We do take commercial insurance, we take Medicare, we take care of seniors, uninsured, low-income, but I think just really understanding that it's not just a clinic for a certain group of people or only for farmworkers, or only Spanish speakers. I hear that sometimes as well. But we're really here for everyone.

What’s the misconception about services?

That we’re only providing a small range of services. We provide comprehensive services, most of them under one roof: we have medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, nutrition, our community garden, care coordination, optometry; we provide enrollment assistance for people to get on insurance plans that they qualify for. And a lot of people just don't know that.

Should OLE Health keep expanding? Or would that detract from your mission?

I'm not interested in growing for the sake of growing. There's no reason to be bigger unless it means that we can care for more people. So I'm interested in growing in areas that are underserved and if they need support, then we will be there if needed.

American Canyon is a perfect example. That was the only city in the county of Napa where we didn't have a physical footprint. So we decided to open a clinic there. Much of the work force in Napa Valley commutes from different counties, including Solano County, and so that is another area that we're likely to see more growth because there's people who are underserved there.

What else do you want readers to know about OLE Health?

We're here for the entire community. We serve everyone whether you have insurance, don't have insurance, Medicare or Medicaid, that everyone's welcome, and just understanding how committed our teams are to providing excellent customer service, how deeply they care and how personalized of an experience we provide. We hear that a lot from other systems where they feel just like a number, and OLE people truly feel like an individual that's cared about and cared for.

How do you feel about where OLE Health is at these days?

I feel optimistic. I feel proud. I feel that we have really positioned ourselves as an innovative, technologically advanced, forward-thinking organization.

The pandemic really elevated our visibility. I think more people know who we are. And the fact that we keep looking for opportunities to expand access to care and add new services is exciting.

I think people who are here want to be part of a growing organization. And it's exciting to have the opportunity to continue to respond to what's needed.

I think that we're small enough, even though we're growing, nimble enough that we can be responsive. And that's one of the things that I love: the ability to be creative, the ability to be responsive, and to listen to our patients.

I love building; I love growing. I love trying to anticipate future needs and get ahead of them.

Photos: OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening OLE Health grand opening