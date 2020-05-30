A new confirmed case brings Napa County coronavirus total to 112

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County's total of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1 on Saturday -- bringing the county total to 112 cases.

There have been three deaths and 82 patients have recovered. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, the county said.

The county reports 8,950 tests administered so far, with 8,782 coming back negative; 56 are still awaiting results.

The county is encouraging residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.

Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.